RedCrow Partners with Manatt to Launch Music and Medicine Initiative

In partnership with Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, RedCrow’s Music and Medicine matches celebrity spokespeople with early stage healthcare startups making positive social impact

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedCrow, Inc., an online direct investment platform, is proud to announce its partnership with multidisciplinary, integrated national professional services firm, Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, in the formation of RedCrow’s Music and Medicine. This newly announced partnership will connect innovative healthcare startups making positive social impact with well-known celebrities and musicians, increasing awareness and driving early growth.

“Early stage companies often lack the resources to engage an influential spokesperson that can truly champion their brand,” said Brian Smith, CEO of RedCrow. “The model we have created in partnership with Manatt provides artists with a way to use the platforms they have worked so hard to build, making a true impact for both healthcare startups and the consumers they are helping.”

By leveraging celebrity marketplace recognition with early stage companies, the partnership aims to help healthcare startups gain market traction and funding, which is essential to their early growth. Many artists have causes that they are already involved in, so Music and Medicine will help those musicians further their goals of giving back by supporting mission-driven startups.

“Manatt is unique in that we have both lawyers and consultants working together across industries," said Jordan Bromley, leader of Manatt's entertainment transactions practice. "I will be working closely with well-known venture capitalist and managing director in our digital and technology group, Lisa Suennen, along with other professionals in varied practices to support RedCrow in an endeavor that is important to us all.”

The partnership launched officially on March 29, 2019. For more information, please view a short presentation here.

About RedCrow

RedCrow is a crowdsourced direct investment platform for healthcare innovation. RedCrow leverages industry experts to vet startups, enabling a wide array of investors to help healthcare innovation grow. When a startup comes to RedCrow, we equip them with the tools they need to market their company and investment opportunity. RedCrow leverages the knowledge of the crowd to identify and grow innovative companies. We believe this is the future of investing and we invite you to join us by investing in what you believe in. For more information, visit https://www.redcrow.com/

About Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP is one of the nation’s leading law and consulting firms, with offices strategically located in California (Los Angeles, Orange County, Palo Alto, San Francisco and Sacramento), New York (New York City and Albany), Chicago and Washington, D.C. The firm represents a sophisticated client base—including Fortune 500, middle-market and emerging companies—across a range of practice areas and industry sectors. For more information, visit www.manatt.com.

Contact:

Rick Medeiros

209 330 3129

Email: redcrow@codewordagency.com



