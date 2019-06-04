Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) Interviews Applied Materials CEO –there is a lot of opportunity as semis' old playbook has run out of gas

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an interview with Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz), chief executive officer of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Gary Dickerson had a clear message: The industry needs a new playbook, new ways to connect devices together, new architectures. All that is fantastic for Applied Materials.



Read: One on One Interview with Applied Materials CEO Gary Dickerson

