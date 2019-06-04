Jerry Lam Joins as Chief of Credit for Greystone’s Freddie Mac Small Balance Loans Platform

Joining from Freddie Mac, Lam Will Oversee Underwriting for More Than $1 Billion in Transactions Per Year

NEW YORK,, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone , a leading commercial real estate lending, investment, and advisory company, announced that Jerry Lam has been named Chief of Credit for its Freddie Mac Small Balance Loans platform. As a Top 3 lender for Freddie Mac SBL transactions, Greystone consistently originates over $1 billion in loans for this category, which includes financing for multifamily properties between 5 and 50 units and loans from $1 million up to $7.5 million.



/EIN News/ -- Mr. Lam joins Greystone from Freddie Mac, where he most recently served as Director of Credit for its SBL platform and a senior member of the credit team. Prior to his tenure at Freddie Mac, Mr. Lam held a variety of production and underwriting roles at companies including Barings Capital, Capital One Bank (formerly Beech Street Capital), PNC Bank, and Highridge Costa Housing Partners.

Mr. Lam earned a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from California State University, Fullerton. He will be located in Greystone's growing Newport Beach, California office, reporting to Leah Purvis, Managing Director and Chief Credit Officer for Greystone’s Agency Small Loans platform.

“Jerry’s experience at Freddie Mac, as well as at a diverse range of lenders in the private sector, will contribute to the Greystone advantage for our clients, which includes delivering a best-in-class execution, step-by-step client support and guidance, and leveraging our role as one of the pioneers of Freddie Mac’s SBL platform,” said Ms. Purvis. “We are thrilled to add Jerry’s expertise in process excellence and risk management best practices to our industry-leading small loans platform, and are excited to see the team thrive under his leadership.”

About Greystone

Greystone is a real estate lending, investment, and advisory company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Our range of services includes commercial lending across a variety of platforms such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, CMBS, FHA, USDA, bridge and proprietary loan products. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greyco.com .

PRESS CONTACT:

Karen Marotta

Greystone

212-896-9149

Karen.Marotta@greyco.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.