BlueVine Names Human Resources Veteran Gianna Driver as Chief People Officer

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueVine, which provides small- and medium-sized businesses with access to fast and simple online financial products, announced today that it has appointed Human Resources (HR) veteran and workplace culture expert, Gianna Driver, as Chief People Officer. In this role, Driver will spearhead talent acquisition, culture development, and employee experience strategies and execution globally. She will report to CEO Eyal Lifshitz and work closely with the executive team to scale BlueVine’s employee base and foster a workplace environment where employees thrive and unite under a common mission to revolutionize financial services for small businesses.



/EIN News/ -- “At BlueVine, our people are truly our most valuable assets, and each and every one of our employees has contributed greatly to the company’s success to date,” said Eyal Lifshitz, BlueVine CEO and founder. “As the business continues along the path of rapid growth, it’s critical that we maintain our focus on people – acquiring new talent, investing in their development, and building upon our culture. Gianna Driver brings an incredible track record for building high-performing teams and people-centric, values-driven cultures. We are thrilled to have her on board.”

Driver has spent nearly two decades expanding talent, shaping cultures, and building scalable people-centric systems and processes across multinational institutions and startup organizations alike. Before joining BlueVine, she served as Vice President of HR and People Operations at Aristocrat, one of the world’s largest producers and distributors of free-to-play mobile and casual games.

Driver also previously led HR at data management software company Actian and cloud data integration business Talend. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in Management and Entrepreneurship at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

“BlueVine has the incredible combination of high-caliber people, hockey-stick growth, and a truly noble mission to help small businesses – the backbone of our economy – thrive,” said Driver. “I’m thrilled to join the leadership team on this journey and help elevate our company’s culture and workplace to achieve even greater levels of success for our employees, our customers, and our products.”

