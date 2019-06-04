Cray Wins Gold and Silver Honors in 2019 American Business Awards

Cray and CTO Steve Scott Honored for Innovation and Leadership in the Era of Exascale Computing

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global supercomputer leader Cray Inc. (Nasdaq:CRAY) today announced that the company was awarded multiple honors, known as the Stevie® awards, in the 2019 American Business Awards®. Cray received a Gold Stevie for “Company of the Year - Computer Hardware” and a Silver Stevie award for “Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year - Up to 2,500 Employees.” In addition, Cray’s CTO Steve Scott was recognized with a Gold Stevie for “Tech Innovator of the Year - Hardware/Peripherals” for his leadership and groundbreaking work in architecting Cray’s revolutionary Slingshot™ interconnect. The American Business Awards, founded in 2002, honors the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals in the United States.



Gold Stevie Award for “Company of the Year - Computer Hardware”

Cray’s Gold Stevie for computer hardware is based on the company’s achievements over the past year which included partnering with the U.S. Department of Energy and the National Energy Research Scientific Computing Center for a Cray “Shasta™” supercomputer; working with the Haas Formula 1 team to perform computational fluid dynamics (CFD) analysis to more accurately run wind tunnel tests; and partnering with the UK Innovation Center and Digital Catapult’s Machine Intelligence Garage to help organizations of all sizes speed the development of machine learning systems.

According to the judges, “Building the kind of systems that can change an industry or transform our world of work for decades to come is not easy. From past experience, there is no doubt that Cray has the strength to do this.”



Silver Stevie Award for “Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year”

Cray was also awarded a Silver Stevie for its recent accomplishments, including the introduction of the nation’s first exascale-class supercomputer; pioneering a revolutionary supercomputing interconnect known as Cray Slingshot; and for enhancing its AI and analytics software suites – all three of which are purpose-built for the convergence of AI, simulation and high-performance computing workloads.

Gold Stevie Award for “Tech Innovator of the Year - Hardware/Peripherals”

Cray CTO Steve Scott was honored with a Gold Stevie for his integral role in architecting Cray’s revolutionary Slingshot interconnect and for his leadership guiding Cray through the development and introduction of Shasta. In response to Steve’s nomination, the judges commented, “[Steve is a] truly passionate innovator that is capable of driving major change.”

“I’m honored to be recognized by the American Business Awards and to accept the award on behalf of the team that led the development of the Slingshot interconnect. It is a testament to the dedication and drive of everyone here at Cray who continue to innovate and push the boundaries of supercomputing,” said Steve Scott, CTO at Cray. “This is an exciting time in supercomputing; we’re leading the development of technologies that will underpin the exascale era and enable the next generation of scientific breakthroughs.”

