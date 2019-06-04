HealthPass New York Expands Small Business Health Insurance Options with Addition of EmblemHealth

Nine EmblemHealth plans will be available to small businesses in NYC, Long Island and seven downstate counties

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthPass New York, a private health insurance exchange for small businesses, announced it will once again offer EmblemHealth medical benefit options to small business in New York City, Long Island and seven additional downstate counties. The inclusion of EmblemHealth expands the number of health insurance carrier choices and plan options available through the HealthPass platform and marks their return to HealthPass’ roster of carriers. HealthPass offered EmblemHealth from 1999 to 2013 during which time they were the most selected carrier, maintaining the highest member enrollment.



Under the agreement, HealthPass will offer nine EmblemHealth insurance plans to eligible employers who employ between one and 100 employees. The plans are available to employers based in New York City and Long Island, as well as Westchester, Rockland, Putnam, Orange, Dutchess, Ulster and Sullivan counties. Eligible employers and their employees can begin enrolling in EmblemHealth plans now for coverage that would take effect as early as September 1, 2019.

The EmblemHealth options include two plans in their tailored Select Care Network and seven plans in their Prime Tri-State Network. The options span across all the metal tiers (Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze) and provide a variety of choices of benefit coverage. With EmblemHealth plans, employees will also have access to several features, including preventive care and wellness visits (including annual checkups, vaccinations, and mammograms); telemedicine; a robust choice of in-network doctors, specialists, and hospitals; and discounts for various programs including gym memberships, weight loss programs, massage therapy, acupuncture, and vision and hearing care.

“We are thrilled that EmblemHealth has rejoined our platform and will be included in our menu of affordable and accessible health insurance options for thousands of small businesses,” said Vincent C. Ashton, President and CEO of HealthPass New York. “EmblemHealth was an integral part of our small business exchange for 14 years and we are pleased to again make their plans available to our clients. Our latest partnership with EmblemHealth demonstrates the commitment both organizations have to helping employers find high quality, cost-effective insurance solutions for their employees and families.”

“EmblemHealth is delighted to return to HealthPass New York,” said Karen Ignagni, President and Chief Executive Officer of EmblemHealth. “As one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit health insurers, we are proud to bring our high-quality, affordable health plans to New York’s small employers through the HealthPass platform.”

For more information about the EmblemHealth insurance options offered through HealthPass New York, visit www.healthpassny.com

About HealthPass New York



HealthPass is a private insurance exchange offering members and businesses in the New York Metropolitan area flexible, cost-effective solutions for their healthcare needs. Since 1999, the HealthPass New York choice model has empowered employees to personally select their plans based upon their unique needs and budgets. A well-rounded menu of options is offered through industry leading carriers, with choices including health, dental, vision, life, disability, accident, ID theft protection and pet insurance. Brokers, employers, employees, and individuals benefit from the state-of-the-art technology and extensive support provided by the HealthPass team including a streamlined administrative process, member-claims advocacy, COBRA Administration and the most knowledgeable client services team in the industry.

About EmblemHealth



EmblemHealth is one of the nation's largest nonprofit health insurers, with 3.1 million members and an 80-year legacy of serving New York's communities. The company offers a full range of commercial and government-sponsored health plans to employers, individuals and families, as well as convenient community resources. As a market leader in value-based care, EmblemHealth partners with top doctors and hospitals to deliver quality, affordable care. For more information, visit emblemhealth.com .

Contact: Ed Emerman

609-275-5162

eemerman@eaglepr.com



