Republic of Estonia : Technical Assistance Report-Public Investment Management Assessment

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Fiscal Affairs Dept.

Publication Date:

June 4, 2019

Electronic Access:

Free Full Text. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

Public investment is a priority spending area, and Estonia is seeking to strengthen the efficiency and effectiveness of its capital expenditure from an already high level. Estonia’s general government capital expenditure has been higher than that of its neighboring comparators,1 EU countries or the average advanced country, at usually well above 5 percent of GDP. It is planned to continue at that level in the medium-term despite an expected decline of external grants from the EU. Thus, the level of public capital stock has been increasing as well as closing a gap to the comparator countries.

Series:

Country Report No.

English

Publication Date:

June 3, 2019

ISBN/ISSN:

9781498318235/1934-7685

Stock No:

1ESTEA2019001

Price:

$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)

Format:

Paper

Pages:

63

