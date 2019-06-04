Cadillac Products Automotive Company recognized by General Motors as a 2018 Supplier of the Year Winner

/EIN News/ --

Troy, Mich., June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

TROY, Mich. (May 23, 2019) – Cadillac Products Automotive Company (Cadillac Products) was named a GM Supplier of the Year by General Motors during its 27th annual Supplier of the Year awards ceremony held Wednesday, May 15 in Detroit.

Left-to-right: Shilpan Amin, Executive Director Interior and Exterior Purchasing, Michelle Gardner, Executive Director Global Interiors & Thermal Cabin Comfort Engineering, Michael Williams II, President and CEO of Cadillac Products Automotive Company, Mike Williams III, General Manager of Cadillac Products Automotive Company, Greg Warden, Executive Director, Global Body & Accessory Engineering.









During the event, GM recognized 133 of its best suppliers from 15 countries that have consistently exceeded GM’s expectations, created outstanding value or introduced innovations to the company.

This is the 2nd time Cadillac Products has received the award.

“We are honored and humbled to be recognized along with all the great suppliers to General Motors,” said Jim Williams, Marketing Manager at Cadillac Products. “This is a true testament to our commitment to continuous improvement in all we do in the automotive space.”

Cadillac Products provides a wide variety of protective plastic, exterior and interior acoustical parts and door watershields to service the diverse needs of customers throughout the automotive supply chain.

The Supplier of the Year award winners were chosen by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics executives. Winners were selected based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales, and Logistics.

“We hold our suppliers to a high bar,” said Steve Kiefer, GM senior vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. “They went above and beyond to deliver the innovations and quality that will help us earn customers for life.”

More than half of the suppliers are repeat winners from 2017.

###

About Cadillac Products Automotive Company:

Cadillac Products is an award-winning, full-service supplier and internationally-recognized leader in the plastics converting industry, with a well-earned reputation for designing, developing and manufacturing creative and cost-effective products.

Cadillac Products was formed in 1942 to meet the urgent supply and manufacturing needs of World War II; since then, the company has put its talent, energy and dedication to work for our customers. More information on the company, its design and development materials and processing options can be found at: http://cadprodauto.com

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is committed to delivering safer, better and more sustainable ways for people to get around. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Cadillac, Chevrolet, Baojun, Buick, GMC, Holden, Jiefang and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, Maven, its personal mobility brand, and Cruise, its autonomous vehicle ride-sharing company, can be found at http://www.gm.com.

Attachment

Mike Fossano Cadillac Products 248-544-7383 mfossano@premiercg.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.