NYC Oral Surgeon Dr. Mark Stein Named A 2019 “Super Doctor” By New York Times Magazine!

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading oral and maxillofacial surgeon, Dr. Mark Stein , has been named a 2019 Super Doctor by New York Times Magazine! This is a prestigious distinction for any physician. The list of Super Doctors is chosen based on rigorous criteria, including peer-nominations and evaluations by researchers; only 5% of New York’s oral surgeons are included.

“I am truly humbled to be named a 2019 Super Doctor by New York Times Magazine,” says Dr. Stein. “My entire staff and I are extremely passionate and dedicated to our work; we are grateful to be recognized for what we do. Being chosen as a leading physician by my peers is an honor and I will keep striving to provide the best possible oral surgery care for my patients in New York City.”

NYC Super Doctors are chosen following a thorough review process. All entrants must be nominated by their peers. Following the nominations, the research panel at New York Times Magazine carefully evaluates each physician based on a number of criteria, including leadership, experience, board certifications, awards and achievements, hospital appointments, publications, and lectures, among other qualifications. All Super Doctors are considered experts in their fields.

Dr. Stein has now been named a Super Doctor for three straight years (2017, 2018, and 2019). He is one of New York City’s leading oral surgeons, having placed thousands of dental implants during his prestigious career. Dr. Stein has been at the forefront of his field for decades and has continuously adopted the latest innovations in oral and maxillofacial surgery to achieve transformative, long-lasting results. Dr. Stein offers a variety of different oral surgery procedures, including dental implants, wisdom tooth extraction, bone grafting, sinus lift surgery, and more at his New York oral surgery practice. Dr. Stein takes a personalized approach to his craft; he works closely with every one of his patients to develop a treatment plan that can best accomplish their goals. He also takes the time to address any questions or concerns that his patients may have regarding treatment.

Dr. Mark Stein is a graduate of New York University’s College of Dentistry. He earned his Medical Degree from Rutgers Medical School, as well as his Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Residency at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey. Dr. Stein is among the select few oral surgeons to have earned both a DDS and an MD. He is a proud member of many organizations, including the American Association of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, the Academy of Osseointegration, and the OKU Honor Society. Additionally, Dr. Stein has received numerous awards for his work as a leading oral surgeon, including the American Association of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Outstanding Achievement Award and the top oral surgery prize in the United States for the American Dental Association National Basic Science Competition. He continues to publish research and give lectures on a variety of different oral surgery subjects, including dental implants, bone grafting, and facial reconstruction. Dr. Stein has also lent his opinion to many major news outlets, including Google News and the Wall Street Journal.

