PURA Announces New East Coast Distributor for EVERx CBD Sports Water

DALLAS, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) (“PURA”) today announced signing a new East Coast Distributor for its EVERx CBD Sports Water. The distributor is headquartered in New York. PURA currently has over $1 million in annualized revenue primarily from the sales of its EVERx CBD Sports Water. Sales of EVERx today come primarily from the South and South West United States. PURA has announced a 2019 $4 million revenue target. The distribution agreement announced today is PURA’s first major distribution agreement for the East Coast and it is anticipated to have EVERx on shelves from Florida to Maine. In conjunction with the agreement announced today, PURA plans to soon announce in store EVERx events at retailers on the East Coast taking place over this coming summer

The company demonstrated over a $1 million base annual revenue run rate in Q1 2019. The company broke $1 million in sales for the 2018 fiscal year. The company also has a new $1.5 million order to produce private labeled CBD water. From the current better than $1 million annualized revenue run rate and the $1.5 million order, management is targeting $3 million in sales from existing beverage products. PURA has a number of new products in various phases of launching from which management anticipates realizing another $1 million in target revenue making the company’s overall 2019 organic revenue target $4 million. The $4 million target does not include the potential benefit that might be realized through the execution of PURA’s M&A strategy. Management may consider revising its 2019 $4 million revenue target upwards later this year.



PURA has formulated a new THC infused beverage, THC Savor. The company is working on establishing production and distribution relationships in regions where the beverage can be legally produced and sold. The company has also formulated and produced a water designed to enhance the cannabis experience by either consuming the water before or during cannabis use or using the water as a conduit for cannabis smoke. The product is called Telluride Happy Water and has already been sold into a pilot market test.



For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com



Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.



Contact:

Puration, Inc.

Brian Shibley,

info@aciconglomerated.com

(800) 861-1350



/EIN News/ --

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.