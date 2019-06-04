NRC Health and Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services Announce Sixth Annual Resident Satisfaction Survey and Star Ratings Results

Findings show that 86 percent of Kansas nursing home residents would recommend their community as a place to live

LINCOLN, Neb., June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NRC Health , the leader in supporting and advancing state quality incentive programs and associations across the U.S., and the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services (KDADS) today announced results from its sixth annual Resident Satisfaction Survey and corresponding Star Ratings report, which found that 86 percent of Kansas residents residing in nursing homes would recommend their community as a place to live.



For the last six years, KDADS has worked closely with NRC Health to gather information about day-to-day satisfaction levels directly from residents at nursing homes across the state. In addition to the results from the Resident Satisfaction Survey, NRC Health also calculated satisfaction star ratings for each nursing home community based on questions from the Resident Feedback Survey to supply consumers with necessary information when considering a nursing home. Through this ongoing partnership, NRC Health is readying KDADS with the feedback it needs to improve quality of care for residents and drive organizational improvements, increased engagement and long-term loyalty.

“Over the last six years, we’ve had the pleasure of supporting KDADS in its mission to provide high quality, person-centered care across the state’s nursing homes,” said Rich Kortum, director of strategic partnerships at NRC Health. “The results from this year’s Resident Satisfaction Survey and corresponding Star Ratings report are proof that Kansas nursing homes are not only meeting resident needs but exceeding them with exceptional care and a commitment to constant improvement.”

“Working with NRC Health has allowed us to gather the right feedback at the right time, empowering our decision-making through a better understanding of the quality of care provided and where we can make improvements,” KDADS Secretary Laura Howard said. “Our goal is to share data and outcomes so consumers have a trusted resource to understand the resident experience within our state nursing homes.”

/EIN News/ -- The 2019 survey was conducted by independent, qualified and trained third party interviewers earlier this year. For the past six years, Kansas nursing home have been offered the opportunity to participate, and their scores are publicly reported on the KDADS website . The 2019 report provides information about the satisfaction level of residents living in state nursing home communities based on their responses to the survey.

