Red Cat Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Rotor Riot

SANTURCE, Puerto Rico, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat, Inc. (OTC: TFVR), a leading provider of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry, today announced a letter of intent to acquire Rotor Riot, an innovative technology and media company in the drone space.

/EIN News/ -- “This deal is another significant milestone in our strategy for rapid growth,” said Jeff Thompson, CEO of Red Cat. “Rotor Riot is a trusted resource and deeply embedded in the global FPV community. Combining our companies provides a solid foundation for us to build upon the success of Rotor Riot’s well-established influence and follower base, as we develop new and exciting technologies that advance the freestyle, racing, and commercial drone industry.”



Red Cat became a founding member of the First Person View (FPV) Freedom Coalition after the coalition’s official launch as a 501(c)(3) organization. As part of the coalition, Red Cat continues to advocate for airspace for recreational drone pilots and FPV operators, provides safety and education guidelines compliant with the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration), and integrates the FPV community into the regulatory framework as an FAA community-based organization (CBO).



“We were looking for the perfect partner that could take our vision and platform to the next level,” said Chad Kapper, CEO and founder of Rotor Riot and president of the FPV Freedom Coalition. "We have watched Red Cat take bold steps to innovate and push the drone industry forward. Based on our long-standing relationship, we believe that Jeff and the team will play an important ongoing role in ensuring that the tradition and culture fostered by FPV pilots is able to continue in a safe and transparent manner.”

