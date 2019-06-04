Client Outlook’s eUnity Smartviewer Selected by Nationally Recognized Academic Medical Center to Support Enterprise Viewing and Growth Strategy

WATERLOO, Ontario, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Client Outlook Inc., a leading provider of FDA Class II clinical and diagnostic image viewing solutions, announced today that Duke University Health System has implemented eUnity for enterprise viewing throughout its comprehensive healthcare network.



Duke University Health System conducts approximately 1 million imaging exams annually to support patient care, from primary care services to medical and surgical specialties and subspecialties.

eUnity is a viewing and integration platform that sets the foundation for an integrated viewing infrastructure. The ability to deliver federated uninterrupted access to images from multiple unconnected sources will provide maximum interoperability to support Duke’s expansive delivery network of 3 hospitals and over 200 outpatient facilities. Launching directly from Duke’s EMR means that physicians and clinicians can quickly and easily access images anywhere throughout the entire enterprise.

“Duke University Health System is a complex environment to manage,” said Dr. Christopher Roth, MD, Vice Chair, Information Technology and Clinical Informatics and Director of Imaging Informatics Strategy, Duke Health. “We strive to deliver the most progressive patient care in a continuously expanding multi-site setting which is why solutions that help us achieve clinical and operational excellence are critical to our growth strategy.”

“Duke University Health System is one of the foremost healthcare institutions in North America,” said Brenda Rankin, COO of Client Outlook. “We are thrilled to be a part of their enterprise strategy and are excited to help them continue to grow their organization to support all enterprise stakeholders.” Added Rankin; “This is exactly the environment where eUnity shines – a network of affiliated sites guided by a coordinated, proactive approach to the future.”

About Client Outlook

Client Outlook Inc. is a healthcare technology company focused exclusively on empowering the image viewing evolution from hospital department to healthcare enterprise through an innovative software platform called eUnity. Uniquely designed as a zero-footprint viewing solution but purpose-built as an integration platform, eUnity gives all patient care stakeholders equal access to images for clinical viewing and diagnostic radiology reading. This powerful foundation cultivates a boundary-less enterprise that is prepared for future growth. Visit www.clientoutlook.com for more information.

For further information, please contact:

John Marshall

Global Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Client Outlook Inc.

john.marshall@clientoutlook.com

315-278-0023

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.