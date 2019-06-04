Edlio, LLC to Exhibit at National Charter Schools Conference (NCSC) Las Vegas, NV July 1 - July 2, Booth #626

/EIN News/ --

Edlio, LLC, a leading provider of community engagement solutions for K-12 charter schools and districts, announced today that NCSC attendees are invited to schedule private demos at the Edlio booth (#626). Speak with Edlio team members and test-drive their CMS and app tools, including Forms with Payments and Google integration.

Edlio’s feature-rich content management system (CMS) solution brings education communities together with their complete communication solution. Their CMS powers one of a kind school and district websites. By connecting education communities, Edlio can transform their lives, making them more engaged, productive, and safe.

“We are excited to attend The National Charter Schools Conference,” said Ali Arsan, CEO of Edlio. “I believe in the mission of The National Alliance for Public Charter Schools and look to foster collaboration between its schools to drive engagement between administrators, teachers, parents and students.”

Attendees can maximize their time at the show and schedule an onsite walk-through during NCSC here: https://go.pardot.com/l/699693/2019-05-28/2zxsj

Dates and times:

Monday, July 1st: 10:15 AM - 5:30 PM

Tuesday, July 2nd: 9:45 AM - 2:00 PM

About NCSC

The National Charter Schools Conference is the premier conference for current and aspiring charter school leaders. This conference is about being part of a movement, learning from the best in the field, and learning from each other. Meeting peers that struggle with the same issues you do—or have solutions to offer you—is an incredible learning experience.

We seek to make NCSC an incredible learning experience, but also a heck of a lot of fun. We balance intense learning opportunities with networking, and we work to bring the best of our location to you.

About Edlio, LLC.

Edlio makes communicating with parents simpler. Powering 10,000 school and district websites in North America is Edlio's own easy-to-use content management system (CMS). And their Parent Engagement App, Sangha, is a gamechanger for personalized school-to-home communication. With offices in Los Angeles, Mountain View, Austin, Chicago, Mexico City, and Vancouver, BC, Edlio knows what schools need to succeed.

For more information about Edlio, visit Edlio.com, or follow Edlio on their blog, LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

Tracy Wehringer Edlio, LLC. 609-273-0796 twehringer@edlio.com

