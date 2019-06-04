KEMET to Announce Scholarship Winner of the Business Intelligence Analytics Competition

Winner to receive $12,500 towards the study of big data and analytics sciences

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KEMET Corporation (“KEMET” or the “Company”) (NYSE: KEM), a leading global supplier of electronic components, will announce the scholarship winner of its Business Intelligence Analytics competition during a special awards ceremony on June 6, 2019. The finalists are graduate students from Nova Southeastern University’s (NSU) H. Wayne Huizenga College of Business and Entrepreneurship (HCBE) Business Intelligence and Analytics program. The winner will receive a scholarship of $12,500 towards a Master of Business (MBA) degree that focuses on the science of business modeling, database systems, data warehousing, data mining, and benchmarking. This is the second year of KEMET’s Business Intelligence Analytics scholarship competition.



/EIN News/ -- “We congratulate our finalists on this exciting achievement,” said William M. Lowe, Jr., KEMET’s Chief Executive Officer. “KEMET is passionate about helping the next generation of business intelligence and analytics leaders pursue their dreams in the growing field of big data and analytics sciences. Our support positions them for future success and helps foster a more diverse pool of qualified talent, which will benefit the marketing, business and technology industries for years to come.”

The competition was open to all graduate students enrolled in the HCBE MBA with a concentration in Business Intelligence and Analytics program. Applicants of the competition were provided data from KEMET in three key areas. The applicants submitted a summary report of the KEMET data, followed by a presentation to a panel of judges consisting of KEMET executives and NSU faculty. Four finalists of the competition have been selected based on high scores in both the summary report and presentation. The finalist with the highest overall score will be awarded the scholarship.

“NSU’s HCBE prides itself in partnering with innovative companies like KEMET who support students in pursuing their studies,” said HCBE Assistant Dean Steve Harvey. “Through this partnership, KEMET gives students the ability to interact with real-world business data, helping them to hone their skills. KEMET’s Business Intelligence Analytics scholarship competition is an outstanding opportunity for students to gain valuable insight and become more attractive candidates to future employers.”

KEMET is firmly committed to exercising social responsibility through philanthropic donations and actively addressing the global challenges of improving and strengthening the communities where we operate. This is accomplished through encouraging employee volunteerism and charitable giving. KEMET contributes to organizations that support programs focused on helping children and disadvantaged youth, advancing education and technology, and supporting the arts and culture. Employees help to build better communities and make a difference worldwide using their talent, time, and resources. Committed to expanding the possibilities for others — now and for generations to come, KEMET’s mission is to make the world a better, safer, more connected place to live.

KEMET congratulates these scholarship finalists on their outstanding achievements and commitment to growing the field of data analytics. More information about NSU’s HCBE Business Intelligence and Analytics program can be found here .

