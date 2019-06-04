Brain Health Supplements Market Soaring at 8.8% CAGR to Reach $5,813 Million by 2023

The global brain health supplements market generated $3,194 million in 2016, and is anticipated to reach $5,813 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2017 to 2023 driven by rise in desire to enhance brain functions among students, scientists, and investment bankers along with growth in number of promotional activities carried out by the key players.

Furthermore, surge in number of self-directed consumers, abundant availability of brain health supplements, and increase in awareness about brain health supplements among the general population in the developing countries are anticipated to drive the market growth in the coming years. However, lack of awareness about brain health supplements in underdeveloped regions hinders the growth of the market.

The report segments the market based on product, application, sales channel, age group, supplements form, and region. On the basis of product, the market is classified into herbal extracts (ginseng, ginkgo biloba, curcumin, lion’s mane, bacopa monnieri and others), vitamins & minerals (vitamin B, vitamin C and E, and others), and natural compounds (acetyl-L-carnitine, alpha GPC, citicoline, docosahexaenoic acid, huperzine-A, and others).

The applications covered in the study include memory enhancement, mood & depression, attention & focus, longevity & anti-aging, sleep & recovery, and anxiety. By sales channel, the market is categorized into supermarkets & hypermarkets, drug stores, online stores, and others. According to age group, it is divided into children, adults, and elderly. Depending on supplement form, it is fragmented into capsules, tablets, and others. Region wise, it is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

