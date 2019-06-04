Flexible Packaging Market to Expand at 5.2% CAGR due to Rising Implementation of Regulations Encouraging adoption of Green Material - TMR

Global Increased Applications of Flexible Packaging in Various Sectors to Fillip Market Growth with 5.2% CAGR

Albany, New York, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for flexible packaging is estimated to witness massive growth in the years to come owing to their multiple use properties. The presence of large number of players in the market and entry of new entrants in the global flexible packaging market is projected to intensify the market competition. The market competition is seen on the basis of price, quality, services, and innovation. The leading players in the market putting efforts by introducing innovative and bio-based packaging materials. Some of the key players in the global flexible packaging market are Berry Plastics Group, Inc., Constantia Flexibles Gmbh, Sonoco Products Co., Mondi Group, Huhtamäki Oyj, and Ampac Holdings, LLC.

In a recent report by Transparency Market Research, the global flexible packaging is expected to exhibit 5.2% of CAGR during the forecast period between 2016 and 2024. By rising at a steady CAGR the market is projected to touch US$358.7 bn by the end of 2024 progressing from US$238.5 bn as estimated in 2016.

Based on segmentation by product type, the global flexible packaging market is divided into Retort Pouches, Squeezable Bottles, Converted Roll Stock, Laminated Tubes, Vacuum Pouches, Wicketed Bags, Gusseted Bags, and Stand-up Pouches. Out of these, the market seems to be drawing more revenue shares from the stand-up pouch segment. The market is seen to be dominated by the European region. It is also estimated to continue its domination in the years to come because of major players setting up main industries for their research and development and manufacturing hub in the European nations.

Demand in Food and Beverages Sector to Support Flexible Packaging Market

The demand for flexible packaging is on rise across the globe, due to its various applications. Owing to the advancement in packaging industry in terms of technology and material, the demand in flexible packaging market is foreseen to witness a boost again. Besides, demand regarding flexible packaging is experienced by other sectors as well, for example, consumer goods, food and beverages, healthcare, and so on. As a result, the rising usages of flexible packaging in several industries, the global flexible packaging market is estimated to develop as well.

The food packaging sector is catalyzed by innovative processing techniques used for improving shelf life of food products. Demand regarding flexible food packaging is particularly high for beverages and snack food. This is credited to the changing lifestyles, rising popularity of faster delivery services, and modern retail trades.

Of the late, upgradation in nanotechnology has propelled the food and beverages processing sector. nanotechnology is emerging as a key technology in the field of preservation packaging, functional foods, food production, and processing industries. Food packaging is among the initial commercial applications of nanotechnology in food industry.

Strict Environmental Norms to Hinder Market Development

Nevertheless, there are certain factors hindering the growth of global flexible packaging market. Using several layers of a particular material makes the recycling process difficult and complicated. In a few instances metal and plastics are utilized together for flexible packaging. This makes the recycling process extremely tedious since plastic is easily recyclable but metal takes time. Furthermore, stringent environment regulations across the globe are as well hampering the global market growth.

The review is based on the findings of a report by Transparency Market Research, titled “Flexible Packaging Market – (Material type – aluminum, polymer, cellulosic, and paper; Application – Consumer and institutional and industrial) Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016 – 2024.

Key segments of the global flexible packaging market

Material Type

Polymer Polyethylene (PE) LDPE HDPE LLDPE Polypropylene (PP) Biaxially-Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) Polyamide (PA) Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC) Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH) Poly Styrene

Paper

Aluminum

Cellulosic

Product Type

Stand-up Pouches

Vacuum Pouches

Retort Pouches

Converted Roll Stock

Gusseted Bags

Wicketed Bags

Laminated Tubes

Squeezable Bottles

Others

Application

Consumer Food & Beverages Dairy Bakery & Confectionery Ready to Eat Food Frozen & Chilled Food Tea Others Personal Care Pharmaceutical Tobacco

Industrial & Institutional

