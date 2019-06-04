DSS BioHealth Security, Inc. Announces the Addition of Mr. Daryl Thompson and Dr. Roscoe Moore to Advisory Team

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSS BioHealth Security, Inc. (“DSS BioHealth”) (the “Company”), a division of Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: DSS) (“DSS”) and a developing company whose principal interests are focused in the biomedical sector, including open-air defense initiatives and potentially investing in companies which hold bio-medical intellectual property, announced today the addition of industry professionals Mr. Daryl Thompson and Dr. Roscoe Moore to its newly-formed advisory team.



Daryl Thompson is a biochemist twice nominated for the Nobel Prize in 2015 and 2016 for his work in cutting-edge organic and carbohydrate chemistry. Mr. Thompson has a successful record of developing and patenting technologies in the healthcare and related food industries. Among them, he developed and branded an internationally patented natural-based therapeutic formula for diabetes and obesity, trademarked as Emulin™. He also designed a non-invasive medical device to measure blood glucose levels for the Diabetes Resource Centre which earned him the Diabetes World Humanitarian Award in 1998. More recently, the U.S. patent office fast-tracked a patent in his name for defense against neurological disease. Mr. Thompson has had the experience of working with the U.S. Military Research Institute of Infectious Diseases.

Dr. Roscoe Moore is a highly regarded public health expert with a distinguished public service record under two former U.S. Presidents. He served as an Epidemic Intelligence Service Officer with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and as Chief Epidemiologist with the Center for Devices and Radiological Health in the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Dr. Moore holds a Ph.D. in Epidemiology from Johns Hopkins University, a Master of Public Health degree in Epidemiology from the University of Michigan as well as bachelor’s and Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degrees, and an honorary Doctor of Science degree from Tuskegee University.

“We are honored to have Mr. Thompson and Dr. Moore join our advisory team,” stated Chan Heng Fai, Executive Chairman of DSS BioHealth. “Their accomplishments are well-known, and their guidance and leadership will prove extremely valuable as we focus on developing solutions to combat open air infectious diseases,” added Chan.

DSS BioHealth intends to develop a new class of compounds called “Duotics” that will treat infectious diseases caused by viruses, bacteria, and parasites, and defeat antimicrobial resistance. The Company intends to leverage the top research institutions in the world, including Biosafety Level 3 and 4 testing facilities, to scientifically prove the effectiveness of this new class of compounds in a robust manner.

The Company also feels that this technology has the potential to integrate well into CARB-X, the leading international joint-effort to combat drug-resistant superbugs under the leadership of BARDA (Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority) of the US Government.

ABOUT DSS BIOHEALTH SECURITY, INC.

DSS BioHealth Securities, Inc., a development stage company and newly-formed division of Document Security Systems, Inc., will be principally involved in the bio-medical sector, including potentially investing in companies which hold bio-medical intellectual property and/or which have, or are securing, strategic alliances, partnerships and distributing rights for bio-medical and security products, technologies or enterprises. The Company’s focus is on open-air defense initiatives which it believes could eventually curb the transmission of airborne infectious diseases such as tuberculosis, influenza, among others, in open areas.

ABOUT DOCUMENT SECURITY SYSTEMS, INC.

For over 16 years, Document Security Systems, Inc. (“DSS”) has protected corporations, financial institutions, and governments from sophisticated and costly fraud. DSS' innovative anti-counterfeit, authentication, and brand protection solutions are deployed to prevent attacks which threaten products, digital presence, financial instruments, and identification. AuthentiGuard™, the Company's flagship product, provides authentication capability through a smartphone application so businesses can empower a wide range of employees, supply chain personnel, and consumers to track their brands and verify authenticity. For more information on DSS, visit www.dsssecure.com .

