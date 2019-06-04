Myovant Sciences to Present at Upcoming June Investor Conferences

BRISBANE, California and BASEL, Switzerland, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV), a clinical-stage healthcare company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for women’s health and prostate cancer, today announced that Lynn Seely, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the following investor conferences:



Annual Roivant Pipeline Day in New York, NY on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 3:20 p.m. ET



in New York, NY on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 3:20 p.m. ET Goldman Sachs 40th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA on June 11, 2019 at 2:40 p.m. PT

/EIN News/ -- A live webcast of each event will be accessible on the Events page under the Investors and Media section of the Myovant website at www.myovant.com . Please connect to the company's website at least 15 minutes prior to the presentation to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to listen to the webcast. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same location for 30 days following the conference.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for the treatment of women's health and endocrine diseases. Myovant's lead product candidate is relugolix, an oral, once-daily small molecule that acts as a GnRH receptor antagonist. Myovant has initiated three clinical programs for relugolix consisting of five international Phase 3 clinical trials, two in women with heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids (LIBERTY 1 and 2), two in women with pain associated with endometriosis (SPIRIT 1 and 2), and one in men with advanced prostate cancer (HERO). Myovant is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin-1 receptor agonist, that is in Phase 2a development for the treatment of female infertility as part of assisted reproduction. Takeda Pharmaceuticals International AG granted Myovant an exclusive, worldwide license to develop and commercialize relugolix (excluding Japan and certain other Asian countries where Takeda retains exclusive rights) and an exclusive license to develop and commercialize MVT-602 in all countries worldwide. Over time, Myovant intends to expand its development pipeline to include other potential treatments for women's health and endocrine diseases. For more information, please visit Myovant's website at www.myovant.com .

About Roivant Pipeline Day

Roivant Pipeline Day will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 in New York City. The event will feature presentations and Q&A sessions from executives across the Roivant family of companies highlighting new clinical data and investments in technology. The event is scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. ET and will continue until approximately 4:30 p.m. ET. A live webcast will be available to interested parties. To request access to the webcast or to learn more about the event, please email pipelineday@roivant.com .

Investor Contact:

Frank Karbe

Chief Financial Officer

Myovant Sciences, Inc.

investors@myovant.com

Media

Sheryl Seapy

W2O Pure

sseapy@purecommunications.com

949.903.4750



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.