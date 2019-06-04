USN Hires New COO Rick Landry, an Experienced Investment Banking Director and Rapid Growth Facilitator

Los Angeles, CA, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- US Nuclear Corp. (OTC-UCLE) has appointed Richard Landry as Chief Operating Officer, Director of Investor Relations, and Business Development Consultant. Mr. Landry began his career in the financial world as a proprietary trader while in college; majoring in Mathematics and Applied Physics. Through an investment banking internship, Mr. Landry furthered his experience in Finance, which eventually lead him to vSource 1 Capital, where he spear-headed the business development, marketing and assisted in structuring capital for public and private companies. This included advising, marketing, sourcing, evaluating, and conducting due diligence on new opportunities.



Mr. Landry has been instrumental in assisting in raising/structuring almost $1.5B worth in new capital & deal flow. He has built-out and devised algorithms/trading strategies for top hedge funds, implemented CRMs for emerging tech companies, established sales growth strategies while maintaining regulatory requirements, worked with some of the largest asset management firms in the world such as; Fosun International and CIM, and was the Chief Compliance Officer of a Chinese tech firm where he assisted in their $150 million capital raise, as well as maintaining their compliance with China’s One Belt One Road Initiative. His responsibilities at US Nuclear Corp include marketing, research on new technologies, oversight of day-to-day activities, raising capital, procuring new contracts, and evaluating/structuring new acquisitions for the company.

Safe Harbor Act

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.

Investors may find additional information regarding US Nuclear Corp. at the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov, or the company’s website at www.usnuclearcorp.com

CONTACT: US Nuclear Corp. (OTCBB: UCLE) Robert I. Goldstein, President, CEO, and Chairman Rachel Boulds, Chief Financial Officer (818) 883 7043 Email: info@usnuclearcorp.com

