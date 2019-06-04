VerifyMe Director Arthur Laffer to Receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom

/EIN News/ -- Rochester, NY, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- VerifyMe, Inc. (OTCQB: VRME), a digital technology solutions provider who along with their strategic partner, HP Indigo specializes in counterfeiting prevention, authentication, serialization, track and trace features for labels, packaging and products, is pleased to announce that its recently appointed Board Member, Arthur Laffer, has been selected by President Trump to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.



President Trump will award the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, to economist Arthur B. Laffer, whose tax-cutting enthusiasm has shaped decades of policymaking, including Mr. Trump’s.

The White House, which said Friday that it will convey the award on June 19, called Dr. Laffer “one of the most influential economists in American history.”

Dr. Laffer, 78, was an adviser to Mr. Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, helping to craft the candidate’s tax plan, and a co-author of the recent book “Trumponomics,” which examines the Trump Administration’s economic policies and proposals.

Dr. Laffer gained fame as the originator of the Laffer Curve, an illustration of the economic principle that holds that cutting tax rates can increase government revenues in certain situations.

He later helped write tax-cut legislation for President Ronald Reagan and advised candidates at all levels of government. His push for sweeping tax rate cuts to spur rapid economic growth dominated the policy proposals of the 2016 Republican field, and he has continued to advise Mr. Trump informally.

About VerifyMe, Inc.

VerifyMe, Inc., is a technology solutions company that markets products supported by patents, patent applications and trade secrets which provides identifiers and serialization for counterfeiting prevention, authenticating, tracking and tracing functions for labels, packaging and products. VerifyMe has a strategic partnership with HP Indigo which manufactures VerifyMe’s RainbowSecure™ security ink to be used by the owners of HP Indigo’s 6000 series digital printing presses. The company also markets multi-factor biometric verification solutions to verify people. VerifyMe’s physical technology authenticates packaging, labels and documents with a suite of proprietary security inks and pigments, which work in conjunction with serialization and track-and-trace software. The company’s digital technologies authenticate people by performing strong, multi-factor biometric verification via its patented digital software platforms. To learn more, visit www.verifyme.com

For Licensing or Other Information Contact: Company: VerifyMe, Inc. Email: IR@verifyme.com Website: http://www.verifyme.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.