Oncology Researcher Andrew Quong Joins Fluidigm as Chief Science Officer

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) today announced that Andrew Quong, PhD, has joined the company as its first-ever Chief Science Officer.

Quong will lead the company’s strategy for the generation of bold scientific insights in immunology, immuno-oncology and other frontiers of human health based on Fluidigm® technology. He will develop and integrate Fluidigm’s science and technology as it supports the advancement of knowledge in health and disease within the broader business strategy.

/EIN News/ -- Quong was most recently Director of Strategic Scientific Initiatives and Partnerships at the Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research, a federally funded research and development center sponsored by the National Cancer Institute. Frederick National Laboratory is at the forefront of basic, translational and clinical science with a focus on cancer, AIDS and infectious disease.



“Andrew is joining our team at a critical inflection point for the company,” said Chris Linthwaite, President and CEO. “As Chief Science Officer, he will provide insight into the unique voice of the research community, and ultimately, its role in improving human lives. He brings a deep understanding of unmet needs in key areas of health care research, as well as federal funding models, pharma collaborations and other dynamics that drive significant research forward.

“Andrew will enhance our strategic acuity with his understanding of the challenges and opportunities of research into human health and disease and potential clinical implications for the future,” said Linthwaite. “He will be instrumental in development of priorities and requirements underlying product roadmaps and partnership, licensing and acquisition activities for Fluidigm.”

As a member of the executive leadership team reporting to Linthwaite, Quong’s responsibilities will include:

Serving as liaison and bridge to the research community, identifying opportunities to address unmet needs in translational health care research.

As the head of an internal scientific advisory board, articulating the voice of the researcher to influence and advise on strategic priorities for Fluidigm.

Facilitating access to pharma industry consortia and other avenues of global collaboration and representing Fluidigm in leading scientific symposia, conferences and forums.

Advising on product roadmaps and broad product development priorities as well as potential partnership, licensing and acquisition opportunities

“Fluidigm science and technology play an increasingly prominent role in enabling breakthroughs in multiple areas of human health, particularly in cancer and immunology, and I am thrilled to join the company at this exciting time,” said Quong.

Prior to joining the Frederick National Laboratory, Quong served as a faculty member in the Department of Cancer Biology at Thomas Jefferson University and the Department of Oncology at Georgetown University. His research focused on systems biology approaches to understanding mechanisms of breast cancer resistance and biomarkers of therapeutic response. He has published extensively and served on the editorial boards of Cancer Research and The American Journal of Pathology. Prior to his time in academia, Quong was on staff at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and Sandia National Laboratories.

Quong completed his postdoctoral research at the Naval Research Laboratory as a National Research Council Fellow. He received his doctorate in physics from the University of California, Irvine, and undergraduate degrees in physics and applied mathematics from the University of California, Berkeley.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) is an industry-leading biotechnology tools provider with a vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight. We focus on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including cancer, immunology, and immunotherapy. Using proprietary CyTOF® and microfluidics technologies, we develop, manufacture, and market multi-omic solutions to drive meaningful insights in health and disease, identify biomarkers to inform decisions, and accelerate the development of more effective therapies. Our customers are leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and plant and animal research laboratories worldwide. Together with them, we strive to increase the quality of life for all. For more information, visit fluidigm.com .

Fluidigm, the Fluidigm logo, and CyTOF are registered trademarks of Fluidigm Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Fluidigm products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among others, statements regarding strategic priorities and direction. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from currently anticipated results, including but not limited to risks relating to intellectual property; competition, uncertainties in contractual relationships; Fluidigm research and development, sales, marketing, and distribution plans and capabilities; reduction in research and development spending or changes in budget priorities by customers; and unanticipated increases in costs or expenses. Information on these and additional risks and uncertainties and other information affecting Fluidigm business and operating results is contained in Fluidigm’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Fluidigm disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Contacts:

Media

Mark Spearman

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

Fluidigm Corporation

650 243 6621

mark.spearman@fluidigm.com

Investors

Agnes Lee

Vice President, Investor Relations

Fluidigm Corporation

650 416 7423

agnes.lee@fluidigm.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.