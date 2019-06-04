ePlus to Present at the Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference

HERNDON, Va., June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news ) today announced that it will present at 9:10 AM ET at the Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference to be held at the InterContinental hotel in Boston on Tuesday, June 11, 2018.



About ePlus inc.

ePlus is a leading consultative technology solutions provider that helps customers imagine, implement, and achieve more from their technology. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and expertise in key technologies from cloud to security and digital infrastructure, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. Founded in 1990, ePlus has more than 1,500 associates serving a diverse set of customers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pac. The Company is headquartered at 13595 Dulles Technology Drive, Herndon, VA, 20171. For more information, visit www.eplus.com , call 888-482-1122, or email info@eplus.com . Connect with ePlus on LinkedIn , Twitter , or Facebook . ePlus. Where Technology Means More®.

ePlus®, Where Technology Means More®, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies, products, and services mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

/EIN News/ -- Contact:

Kleyton Parkhurst, SVP

ePlus inc.

kparkhurst@eplus.com

703-984-8150



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.