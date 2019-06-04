Portable Power Bank Market By Technology, Share, Size, Opportunity Analysis And Forecast To 2025

Portable Power Bank Market - 2019

Description:

Portable Power Bank can be used to store the power supply device, commonly used for smartphone, tablets, portable media devices, and others applications.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Portable Power Bank in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

In the next five years, the global consumption of Power Banks will maintain a high annual growth rate; production value is expected to

Demand is driven by the demand of smartphone and tablet. The profitability of individual companies depends on their ability to bid accurately, secure contracts, and control costs. Large companies enjoy economies of scale in financing and the ability to offer a broad range of services in many locations. Smaller companies can compete effectively by specializing in particular services or focusing on certain geography. The industry is fragmented.

Despite fierce competition, due to the global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area; more new investment will enter the field in the future.

China domestic Power Banks industry developed fast, which accounts for almost 80% of total production capacity. Though Chinese companies have low price advantage, the quality of domestic products is relatively poor.

Currently, there are many producing companies in the world Portable Power Bank industry, especially in Asia and North America regions. The production of Portable Power Bank is about 682599 K Units in 2015.

China is the largest supplier of Portable Power Bank, with a production market share nearly 40.36% and sales market share nearly 35.21% in 2015. That is to say, there will be exports in China, while China region also is the largest consumption region.

The second place is Europe, with the production market share of 24.38% and sales market share of 23.06% in 2015. North America is another important market of Portable Power Bank, enjoying 18.92% production market share and 21.72% sales market share in 2015.

Portable Power Bank is used in Smartphone, Tablet and Media Devices. Report data showed that 52.77% of the Portable Power Bank market demand in Smartphone, 21.70% in Tablet, and 25.53% in Media Devices in 2015.

There are mainly four kinds of Portable Power Bank, which the battery capacity range from 2000 mAh to more than 20000 mAh.

The worldwide market for Portable Power Bank is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Mophie

Samsung

Mipow

Sony

Maxell

RavPower

Samya

FSP Europe

Xtorm

Lepow

HIPER

Pisen

Romoss

SCUD

Yoobao

DX Power

Pineng

Besiter

MI

Mili

Koeok

Powerocks

GP Batteries

XPAL Power

Aigo

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Lithium-ion Portable Power Bank

Lithium-polymer Portable Power Bank

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Smartphone

Tablet

Media Device

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Portable Power Bank Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Lithium-ion Portable Power Bank

1.2.2 Lithium-polymer Portable Power Bank

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Smartphone

1.3.2 Tablet



2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Mophie

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.1.1 Mophie Description

2.1.1.2 Mophie Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.2 Samsung

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.1.1 Samsung Description

2.2.1.2 Samsung Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.3 Mipow

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.1.1 Mipow Description

2.3.1.2 Mipow Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.3.2 Mipow Portable Power Bank Product Introduction

2.4 Sony

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.1.1 Sony Description

2.4.1.2 Sony Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.4.2 Sony Portable Power Bank Product Introduction

2.5 Maxell

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.1.1 Maxell Description

2.5.1.2 Maxell Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.5.2 Maxell Portable Power Bank Product Introduction

2.6 RavPower

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.1.1 RavPower Description

2.6.1.2 RavPower Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.7 Samya

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.1.1 Samya Description

2.7.1.2 Samya Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.7.2 Samya Portable Power Bank Product Introduction

2.8 FSP Europe

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.1.1 FSP Europe Description

2.8.1.2 FSP Europe Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.8.2 FSP Europe Portable Power Bank Product Introduction

2.9 Xtorm

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.1.1 Xtorm Description

2.9.1.2 Xtorm Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.9.2 Xtorm Portable Power Bank Product Introduction

2.10 Lepow

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.1.1 Lepow Description

2.10.1.2 Lepow Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.10.2 Lepow Portable Power Bank Product Introduction

…

8 South America Portable Power Bank by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

8.1 South America Portable Power Bank Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 South America Portable Power Bank Sales by Countries (2013-2018)

8.1.2 South America Portable Power Bank Revenue by Countries (2013-2018)

8.1.3 Brazil Portable Power Bank Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

8.1.4 Argentina Portable Power Bank Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

8.1.5 Colombia Portable Power Bank Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

8.2 South America Portable Power Bank Sales and Revenue (Value) by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

8.2.1 South America Portable Power Bank Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

8.2.2 South America Portable Power Bank Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

8.3 South America Portable Power Bank Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

Continued …

