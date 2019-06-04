Tequila Global Market By CAGR, Technology, Share, Size, Opportunity Analysis And Forecast To 2025
Tequila Market - 2019
Description :
Tequila is a regional specific name for a distilled beverage made from the blue agave plant, primarily in the area surrounding the city of Tequila, 65 km (40 mi) northwest of Guadalajara, and in the highlands (Los Altos) of the north western Mexican state of Jalisco. Although tequila is a kind of mezcal, modern tequila differs somewhat in the method of its production, in the use of only blue agave plants, as well as in its regional specificity. Tequila varieties are only allowed to use the term if they are manufactured in specific regions of Mexico.
Currently, Mexico is the only origin of tequila. Tequila is the most important type of wine in Mexico. Tequila is the symbol of Mexican national spirit, and Mexico is the second largest consumer countries of tequila.
The United States is the largest consumer of Tequila. In addition, the US demand for tequila is increasing year by year. Spain and Chinese demand for tequila is increasing at a high rate.
Tequila has very strict requirements for raw materials. A mature blue agave requires a minimum of eight years, which limits the total production of tequila.
The global Tequila market is valued at 4660 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 6360 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Tequila market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Tequila in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Tequila in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Tequila market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Tequila market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Jose Cuervo
Sauza
Patrón
Juarez
1800 Tequila
El Jimador Family
Don Julio
Familia Camarena Tequila
Herradura
Zarco
Cazadores
Cabo Tequila
Milagro
Margaritaville
Clase Azul
Avion Tequila
1921 Tequila
4 Copas
Corzo
El Agave Artesanal
Tequila Arette
Don Eduardo
Agave Dos Mil
Aha Toro
Buen Amigo
Campo Azul
Cascahuin Distillery
Compañia Tequilera de Arandas
Centinela
Hacienda La Capilla
Dos Lunas Tequila
Market size by Product
100% Tequila
Mixto Tequila
Market size by End User
Corporate Hospitality
Government Reception
Family Dinner
Other
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Tequila Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Tequila Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 100% Tequila
1.4.3 Mixto Tequila
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Tequila Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Corporate Hospitality
1.5.3 Government Reception
1.5.4 Family Dinner
1.5.5 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Tequila Market Size
2.1.1 Global Tequila Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Tequila Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Tequila Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Tequila Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Tequila Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Tequila Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Tequila Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Tequila Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Tequila Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Tequila Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Tequila Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Tequila Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 Tequila Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Tequila Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Tequila Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Tequila Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Tequila Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
…
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Jose Cuervo
11.1.1 Jose Cuervo Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Jose Cuervo Tequila Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Jose Cuervo Tequila Products Offered
11.1.5 Jose Cuervo Recent Development
11.2 Sauza
11.2.1 Sauza Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Sauza Tequila Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Sauza Tequila Products Offered
11.2.5 Sauza Recent Development
11.3 Patrón
11.3.1 Patrón Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 Patrón Tequila Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Patrón Tequila Products Offered
11.3.5 Patrón Recent Development
...
11.10 Zarco
11.10.1 Zarco Company Details
11.10.2 Company Business Overview
11.10.3 Zarco Tequila Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.10.4 Zarco Tequila Products Offered
11.10.5 Zarco Recent Development
11.11 Cazadores
11.12 Cabo Tequila
11.13 Milagro
11.14 Margaritaville
11.15 Clase Azul
11.16 Avion Tequila
11.17 1921 Tequila
11.18 4 Copas
11.19 Corzo
11.20 El Agave Artesanal
11.21 Tequila Arette
11.22 Don Eduardo
11.23 Agave Dos Mil
11.24 Aha Toro
11.25 Buen Amigo
11.26 Campo Azul
11.27 Cascahuin Distillery
11.28 Compañia Tequilera de Arandas
11.29 Centinela
11.30 Hacienda La Capilla
11.31 Dos Lunas Tequila
Continued …
