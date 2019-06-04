Multi-country outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes linked to cold-smoked fish

Cold-smoked trout and salmon produced in Estonia is the source of the Listeria monocytogenes outbreak which has affected 18 people in five countries since 2014.

Experts from EFSA and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) were able to confirm the source of the infection using whole genome sequencing and traceability investigations.

The affected countries are: Denmark (9 cases), Estonia (2), Finland (2), France (1), and Sweden (4). Five people have died. The latest case was reported in Denmark in February 2019.

New cases cannot be ruled out until the exact point of contamination in the food processing point has been identified.