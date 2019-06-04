Celestica named One of Canada’s Best 50 Corporate Citizens by Corporate Knights

TORONTO, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celestica Inc. (NYSE, TSX: CLS), a leader in design, manufacturing and supply chain solutions for the world's most innovative companies, today announced that it has been named one of Canada’s best corporate citizens in 2019 by Corporate Knights, an organization dedicated to encouraging responsible business practices.



/EIN News/ -- Corporate Knights released its 18th annual Best 50 Corporate Citizens list that ranks Canada's top corporate citizens. To compile the ranking, Corporate Knights assesses companies on various metrics and is based on up to 21 key performance indicators covering resource, employee, financial management, clean revenue and supplier performance. The pool of eligibility includes publicly-traded companies in Canada with a revenue of at least $1 billion.



“We are extremely proud of the continued actions we are taking to embed sustainability into Celestica's corporate culture,” said Robert Ellis, Senior Vice President, Legal & Sustainability, Celestica. “The collective ingenuity of our 28,000 employees across the globe is constantly redefining what is possible when it comes building a more sustainable future for Celestica and our customers.”

Celestica ranked 44 out of 50 companies included on the list. For more information on Celestica's sustainability initiative, visit our website or download the most recent version of our sustainability report.

For full rankings and methodology details, please see: https://www.corporateknights.com/reports/2019-best-50/ .

About Celestica

Celestica enables the world's best brands. Through our recognized customer-centric approach, we partner with leading companies in aerospace and defense, communications, enterprise, healthtech, industrial, capital equipment, and smart energy to deliver solutions for their most complex challenges. A leader in design, manufacturing, hardware platform and supply chain solutions, Celestica brings global expertise and insight at every stage of product development - from the drawing board to full-scale production and after-market services. With talented teams across North America, Europe and Asia, we imagine, develop and deliver a better future with our customers.

About Corporate Knights

Founded in 2002, Corporate Knights is a Toronto-based media and research company focused on clean capitalism—an economic system that incorporates social, economic and ecological factors. Corporate Knights is best known for its rules-based transparent rankings of corporate sustainability performance, including the Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada and the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World. Learn more at www.corporateknights.com

Media Contacts



Celestica Communications

Celestica Investor Relations



(416) 448-2200



(416) 448-2211



media@celestica.com clsir@celestica.com

