Swiftpage Unveils New Act! 365 Pro Product Tier for Microsoft® Office 365 Users

New tier expands the power of the Act! 365 platform with sales acceleration tools and key integrations for growing businesses – at a low price

DENVER, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swiftpage , the provider of Act! , a leading cloud-enabled CRM and marketing automation platform aimed at helping small and midsized businesses (SMBs) grow, today announced the launch of a new product tier – Act! 365 Pro in the Act! 365 platform. The perfect Microsoft® Office 365 companion software, Act! 365 provides Office users the tools they need to maximize productivity whether they work directly from their inbox, the app, or wherever work takes them.



The new Act! 365 Pro tier provides essential customer management, email marketing and sales acceleration tools for growing businesses. Act! 365 Pro gives users an added productivity boost by delivering sales engagement features to personalize and prioritize follow-up, seamless integration with QuickBooks® and Xero™, new web forms for capturing leads and more.

“With the introduction of the new Act! 365 Pro tier in the Act! 365 platform, we are able to deliver a more robust solution to individuals and small businesses who might not be ready for all of the functionality and value found in Act! Growth Suite,” said H. John Oechsle, president and CEO of Swiftpage. “However, their business processes have graduated beyond what is offered in the base tier and require a more sophisticated solution to support their continuing growth.”

Act! 365 Core Features

Customer Management

With Act! 365, users can easily and efficiently manage important information about their customers and new prospects with the ability to keep track of all business activities.

Sales Acceleration

Users can manage all things related to their deals, including status, value, expected close and progress through an easy-to-use opportunity view. With the new Act! 365 Pro tier, users can enable email open and click tracking in Outlook®, so they know where to focus their sales efforts after they hit send.

Outlook Integration

Act! 365 enables users to work from their inbox and gain quick insights on how the people they interact with via email relate to key data points in their business.

Email Marketing

Users can execute email campaigns with pre-built templates or create their own with a built-in editor. Additionally, they can optimize email marketing performance and engagement by sending campaigns using information from their customer data.

Act! 365 Pro is now available worldwide in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German languages. To learn more about Act! 365 Pro or to sign up for your free trial, please visit https://www.act365.com/ .

About the Act! Portfolio

For over 30 years, Act! has been a pioneer in the SMB market, acquiring six million users in over 100 countries, and today offers the rich functionality, unparalleled flexibility and exceptional value that enables a perfect fit for every customer.

©2019 Swiftpage ACT! LLC. All rights reserved. Swiftpage, Act!, and the Swiftpage product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or trademarks of Swiftpage ACT! LLC, or its affiliated entities. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.



