Rafael Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2019 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Newark, NJ, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Rafael” or the “Company”), a leader in the growing field of cancer metabolism-based therapeutics, will present at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference on Friday, June 7 at 11:30 a.m. ET at the Grand Hyatt in New York City. Sanjeev Luther, president and CEO of Rafael, will present at the conference.



The Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference will feature an extensive range of public and private healthcare companies across the biopharmaceuticals, life sciences, healthcare services, healthcare IT and medical technology sectors. This global gathering of leading executives, institutional investors, private equity investors and venture capitalists will address near- and long-term investment opportunities, and discuss the mechanisms driving healthcare in the United States and internationally.

About Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage company and a leader in the growing field of cancer metabolism-based therapeutics. Rafael’s primary objective is to develop and commercialize innovative, highly selective, well tolerated and highly effective anti-cancer agents by selectively targeting the altered metabolism in cancer cells. Rafael’s first-in-class clinical lead compound, CPI-613® (devimistat), is being evaluated in multiple ongoing/completed Phase I, II, and III clinical studies. CPI-613® (devimistat) has been granted orphan drug designation for the treatment of Pancreatic Cancer, Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma (PTCL), Burkitt Lymphoma and Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS). Rafael Pharmaceuticals is an affiliate of Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: RFL). For more information, visit http://www.rafaelpharma.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or the company’s future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential" or "continue", the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements should not be regarded as a representation by the company, or any other person, that such forward-looking statements will be achieved. The business and operations of the company are subject to substantial risks which increase the uncertainty inherent in forward-looking statements. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In light of the foregoing, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

/EIN News/ -- Media Contact:

Vanessa Donohue

rafael@antennagroup.com

201-465-8036



