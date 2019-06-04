II-VI Incorporated Introduces High Durability Dielectric-coated Metal Mirrors for High Power Fiber Laser Systems

PITTSBURGH, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq:IIVI), a leader in laser optics and subsystems, today announced the introduction of its high durability dielectric-coated metal mirrors for next generation kilowatt-class fiber laser systems.



/EIN News/ -- Modern megafactories, such as in the automotive industry, are increasingly deploying fiber lasers with power ratings of 15 kW or more, driving the demand for durable laser optics used in high power laser processing heads and beam delivery systems. II-VI’s metal mirrors feature precision dielectric coatings deposited by ion beam sputtering (IBS) that can achieve long-lasting durability at very high optical powers in industrial laser systems, such as those designed to cut, drill, braze, or weld metals.

“Industrial laser manufacturers rely on II-VI to drive innovation in high power laser optics to enable them to deliver their next generation of faster and higher power laser systems,” said Stacey Armagost, Vice President of Strategic Marketing, II-VI Laser Solutions. “Since we announced our IBS coating capability in 2014, we have been advancing the technology of high durability coatings on copper, aluminum, nickel-plated, and brass-plated mirrors. These coatings are also well suited for demanding deformable mirror applications.”

II-VI’s broad portfolio of laser optics is one of the largest and most advanced in the industry, leveraging deep expertise in diamond turning technology, magnetorheological finishing, and IBS coatings. II-VI offers beam shaping laser optics including Bessel focus lenses, facetted integrators, vortex lenses, flat-top converters, biconic lenses, axicons, dual-focus lenses, and other freeform designs. II-VI also offers turnkey capabilities in optical design, fabrication, thin-film coatings, and metrology.

II-VI at Laser World of Photonics – Munich, June 24 – 27, 2019, Hall A2, Booth #117

II-VI will exhibit at Laser World of Photonics in Munich one of the broadest portfolios of merchant products for all laser technology platforms employed in high power or precision materials processing. From ultraviolet to the far-infrared, II-VI’s market-leading laser optics will be on display along with new products for fiber lasers and some of the most advanced laser heads and beam delivery solutions on the market. In the life sciences area, II-VI’s display will consist of spectroscopy optics, flow cells, and precision temperature-controlled modules to support advances such as in DNA sequencing. II-VI will also show products from epitaxial wafers to semiconductor lasers that will enable exciting new features such as 3D sensing in the next generation of consumer electronics.

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in the industrial, optical communications, military, life sciences, semiconductor equipment, and consumer markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com .

CONTACT: Mark Lourie Director of Corporate Communications



