Peeks Social Announces Appointment of New CFO

TORONTO, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peeks Social Ltd. (TSX.V: PEEK) (OTCQB: PKSLF) (“Peeks Social” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Gaetano Di Pietro as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).



Gaetano is a result-oriented experienced CFO and has been active in providing advisory services and sourcing acquisition capital for his client base focusing on Mergers & Acquisition. From 2013 to present, Gaetano has been an independent consultant and has successfully sourced, structured, and executed attractive debt financing for the digital media market, leading real estate developers, SMEs in the renewable energy sector, auto industry, and the manufacturing industry. Previously, Gaetano was the Director of Finance at Arclin, North America’s leading paper laminates and resin manufacturer. Gaetano has also worked and consulted at KPMG, CIBC, BMO, Citi, Capital One, Shoppers Drug Mart and Sears Canada.

Gaetano holds a CPA designation and received an Executive MBA from the University of Western Ontario.

“We are pleased to have Gaetano leading our finance team, he complements the growth driven and performance culture of the Company. We believe his executive level experience will allow the company to execute our plans and achieve results," said Mark Itwaru, Chairman & CEO

The appointment of Gaetano Di Pietro to the position of Chief Financial Officer is subject to the review and approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. His role has been effective as of May 8, 2019.

/EIN News/ -- The Peeks Social App can be downloaded in either the Google or Apple AppStores, or by visiting www.peeks.social .

The Personas Social App can be downloaded in either the Google or Apple AppStores.

