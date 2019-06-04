REWARD GATEWAY IS A DIAMOND SPONSOR AT THE SOCIETY FOR HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT 2019 ANNUAL CONFERENCE

Participation includes Reward Gateway keynote speakers and a custom exhibit program that will provide attendees with the recipe for a successful employee engagement strategy.

BOSTON, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global employee engagement company Reward Gateway announced today its schedule at the 2019 Society for Human Resource Management Annual Conference & Exposition in Las Vegas, June 23–26.



“As a global provider of employee engagement solutions, we are thrilled to have a significant presence at one of the HR technology industry’s most influential events,” said Jonathan Burg, Group Senior Vice President of Marketing at Reward Gateway. “Today’s workforce wants to connect with their employer differently, creating demand for modern employee engagement strategies. We are excited to share our expertise and inspire attendees by showing how the combination of people, process, and technology can enhance the employee experience.”



The annual SHRM conference incorporates internationally renowned speakers to give HR professionals new ideas and tools to address workplace issues.



On the agenda:



Reward Gateway will be exhibiting at booth 1626 Sunday, June 23 through Tuesday, June 25.



Gregg Lederman, Reward Gateway’s President of Employee Engagement, will deliver a live presentation entitled “CRAVE: You Can Enhance Employee Motivation in 10 Minutes by Friday” Monday, June 24, at 4:15 p.m. in room LVCC N107-108. Lederman is a New York Times best-selling author, professional speaker, and workplace culture expert.



Gene Gainey, Reward Gateway’s Senior Vice President of Sales, will deliver the live presentation “Give Employees What They Crave to Improve Engagement and Drive Better Business Outcomes,” at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, in the Exhibitor Solutions Theatre. Gainey works with HR professionals on a daily basis and has helped lead the evolution of HR practices for 20 years.



Visit www.rewardgateway.com to learn more about how Reward Gateway helps make the world a better place to work and go to https://annual.shrm.org/ to learn more about the SHRM Annual Conference.





About Reward Gateway



Reward Gateway helps more than 1,800 of the world’s leading companies, in 23 countries, to attract, engage, and retain their best people with an employee engagement platform that brings communications, recognition and rewards, employee surveys, and discounts into one unified hub. Clients include American Express, Unilever, Samsung, IBM, and McDonald’s. For more information, please visit www.rewardgateway.com.



