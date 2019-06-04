Granite Gold Quartz Brite® the First, Innovative Cleaner and Polish for Quartz Counters

SAN DIEGO, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As quartz countertops continue to trend in popularity among homeowners, the Stone Care Experts at Granite Gold® introduce the first-of-its-kind cleaner and polish formulated specifically for these surfaces – Granite Gold Quartz Brite®.



The Stone Care Experts at Granite Gold® introduce the first-of-its-kind cleaner and polish formulated specifically quartz surfaces – Granite Gold Quartz Brite®.





/EIN News/ -- The streak-free and pH balanced Granite Gold Quartz Brite® easily cleans and polishes quartz surfaces such as Silestone, LG and more – to a brilliant shine. The two-in-one formula quickly cleans away dirt and grime and leaves behind a brilliant finish. The first-of-its-kind solution continues the Granite Gold® mission of making stone care easy, safe and effective for homeowners.

“While quartz doesn’t require sealing like granite or other natural stone, it still requires proper care and maintenance,” said Lenny Sciarrino, co-founder and president/CEO of Granite Gold Inc. “Using common household cleaners on quartz surfaces will wear away the professional finish, leading to stains and etches, and costly repair or replacement.”

Granite Gold Quartz Brite® is available nationwide in a 24-ounce spray in Ace and True Value hardware stores; online and in store at Bed Bath & Beyond; and online at Amazon, The Home Depot and Walmart. Suggested retail price is $5.99-$7.99. Granite Gold Quartz Brite® is safe on food-prep surfaces, streak-free, non-toxic and non-acidic, pH balanced, biodegradable, contains no phosphates or ammonia, and is made in the USA. To find the nearest location, visit the Store Locator at www.GraniteGold.com .

Granite Gold Inc.

Granite Gold® is the brainchild of cousins Lenny Sciarrino and Lenny Pellegrino , whose grandfather moved to the United States in the 1950s, bringing with him an Italian heritage known for expertise in the stone industry that he passed on to generations. For more information, including product images, visit www.GraniteGold.com .

Contact: Mike Rose, 858-499-8933, mike@granitegold.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f9413ecd-2bab-4f4b-858d-5a23df4a4949



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.