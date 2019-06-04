Rokk3r Inc. Announces Acquisition of Bullfrog Ventures

Adds Insurtech Solutions to Rokk3r Platform

Miami, FL, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Rokk3r Inc. (OTC Pink: ROKK) (“Rokk3r”), a global idea-to-exit consulting services company that leverages exponential technologies to generate value, today announced its acquisition of Bullfrog Ventures (“Bullfrog”), an incubator specializing in insurance and Insurtech capabilities delivery, and the creation of a new division, Rokk3r Insurtech, aimed at addressing the insurance industry’s digital transformation for greater customer experience, as well as business and operational efficiencies.

Bullfrog was founded in 2016 with a clear mission: to accelerate the transition of insurance solutions to be more predictive and preventive, reducing material damages and improving people's lives. Bullfrog’s Insurtech Portal, formed in partnership with Chubb Latin America, includes more than 80 Insurtechs and is complemented by international relationships with the Luxembourg House of Fintech. Bullfrog’s Platform includes 16 well curated Insurtechs that deliver substantial transformation to clients. This includes capabilities provided by Boxx Insurance, a premier international cyber-insurance solution; Likk Technologies, the best IoT water leakage prevention platform; WeeCompany, an end-to-end digital healthtech platform; and Conciliac, a powerful data automation solution, among others. Bullfrog serves markets in the North and Latin American regions; clients include large multinational companies, such as SURA, QBE and Global Excel Management, as well as very important local players like Unnio Seguros Generales in Chile who are differentiating themselves through innovative solutions delivered by Bullfrog.

Hilario Itriago, Co-founder and CEO of Bullfrog, and Rokk3r Insurtech Managing Director, said: “We are excited to bring Bullfrog’s international insurance experience and Insurtech technologies together with Rokk3r’s venture building expertise and co-build capabilities. We believe our combination can accelerate the pace of change for the insurance industry as we leverage Rokk3r’s platform to reach more clients, enable faster digital transformations, increase competitive agility, and deliver cost effectively.”

Nabyl Charania, CEO of Rokk3r, commented: “This acquisition exemplifies our commitment and focus on driving disruptive technologies to accelerate growth. We believe the insurance industry is ripe for innovative solutions. Under Rokk3r Insurtech, we look forward to leveraging our combined technologies and capabilities to deliver unique value propositions that will lead the Insurtech and consulting space across emerging and developed markets.”

Bullfrog Ventures is the only Innovations Incubator in the Americas solely dedicated to Insurtech, focusing on game-changing opportunities that deliver substantial business growth and efficiencies for the Insurance industry. Bullfrog takes a hands-on/entrepreneurial approach every step of the way to ensure success. Bullfrog creates solutions as well as partners with clients to ensure implementations are exactly the capabilities they need to differentiate themselves in their markets and sectors.

Rokk3r Inc. is a global idea-to-exit consulting services company that leverages exponential technologies to generate value. Rokk3r provides a suite of services that is a hybrid network of human and machine intelligence systems, seeking to enable early stage startup technology companies and existing businesses to develop new products and businesses in a frictionless, accelerated and comprehensive way. Rokk3r services are designed to leverage exponential technologies to rapidly accelerate and shape industries. These exponential technologies include artificial intelligence (AI), augmented and virtual reality (AR, VR), blockchain (decentralized ledger technologies), data science, digital biology and biotech, machine learning, nanotech, robotics and sensors. For more information, go to www.rokk3r.com

This press release contains statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of Rokk3r with respect to future business activities. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements may include information regarding revenue growth, subsidiary changes, investment portfolio matters, the ability of Rokk3r to successfully achieve its business objectives, plans for expansion of Rokk3r, expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors, and expectations for future financial performance. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that we make. The forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date on which they are made, and we do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this document are made based on our current expectations, forecasts, estimates and assumptions, and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors, uncertainties and risks that could affect our future results or operations. These factors, uncertainties and risks may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement set forth in the reports we file with or furnish to the SEC. You should carefully consider these risk and uncertainties described and other information contained in the reports we file with or furnish to the SEC before making any investment decision with respect to our securities. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

