ADT Awarded $4 Million, including Punitive Damages, in Lawsuit Against Alder

Company Diligently Fighting Deceptive Sales Practices in the Security Industry

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADT (NYSE: ADT), a leading provider of monitored security and interactive home and business automation solutions in the United States and Canada, today announced that the Company was awarded $3 million in compensatory damages and $1 million in punitive damages against Alder Holdings LLC, a Utah-based company.



ADT filed an unfair competition lawsuit against Alder for deceptive sales practices. The jury in the case returned a verdict in favor of ADT, finding that Alder engaged in, and was liable for, deceptive sales practices that misled hundreds of ADT customers. The case was tried in May 2019 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

“This jury verdict sends a clear message that deceptive sales practices in our industry are neither viable nor tolerable,” said David Smail, ADT Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer. “The few remaining companies that continue to deceive consumers to generate sales undermine the integrity and reputation of the many in the industry that are honest and compete fairly. At ADT, we are not only committed to protecting our customers, but also to continuing efforts to end deceptive sales practices in the security industry overall.”

In line with its commitment to fight deceptive sales practices, ADT has filed multiple lawsuits over recent years against security companies engaged in deceptive practices, and has obtained several permanent injunctions and recovered millions of dollars in settlements . ADT currently has a separate lawsuit pending against Alder for its failure to pay more than $2 million under the terms of a 2017 settlement agreement.

“With the summer-selling season upon us, consumers need to be extra vigilant when any sales representative is at their front door. Unfortunately, the representative may not be telling the truth,” added Smail.

Consumers can learn more about potential scams, especially when a representative is at the front door, by visiting ADT’s resource page . Those who believe they’ve been victimized can call 800.238.2727 or reach out to the Better Business Bureau .

About ADT

ADT is a leading provider of security and automation solutions in the United States and Canada, protecting homes and businesses, people on-the-go and digital networks. Making security more accessible than ever before, and backed by 24/7 customer support, ADT is committed to providing superior customer service with a focus on speed and quality of responsiveness, helping customers feel safer and empowered. ADT is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida and employs approximately 19,000 people throughout North America. For more information, visit www.adt.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram .

Media Relations

Mónica Talán

mtalan@adt.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.