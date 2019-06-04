Family Health Care of Siouxland Selects MyHealthDirect for On-Demand Scheduling

Physician Group Gives Patients Faster, Easier Access to Medical Providers

Nashville, TENN., June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

MyHealthDirect, the national leader in digital care coordination solutions, today announced a partnership with Family Health Care of Siouxland (FHCSL), an independent network of physicians providing care to patients in Sioux City and Moville, Iowa; Dakota Dunes, S.D. and South Sioux City, Neb., to enable on-demand scheduling. With this new online access solution, patients can schedule an appointment from any Internet-connected device at any time, with any of the group's 28 physicians across six medical clinics.



"Our goal at Family Health Care is to provide the best possible medical care in a comfortable and personal setting, and on-demand scheduling is a crucial step for us to meet that goal," said Shanin McCabe-Harding, CEO of Family Health Care. "MyHealthDirect ensures the most personalized experience possible by giving our patients the freedom to schedule an appointment on their own time, and in the most convenient way."



With MyHealthDirect, patients are matched with the most appropriate provider based on their needed care after answering a series of simple, qualifying questions during the scheduling process. The service is available to current patients, new patients and even non-patients. Once the appointment is scheduled, the patient immediately recieves a smart phone calendar reminder to prevent appointment no-shows and other care delays. Physicians using the solution can optimize their schedule and protect their calendars by designating which days and times are visible to patients online.



The on-demand scheduling solution integrates directly into FHCSL's Allscripts EMR and practice management system ensuring physician calendars are up-to-date for accurate scheduling. MyHealthDirect also provides FHCSL with real-time reporting and analysis on scheduling activity, allowing the organization to maximize the effectiveness of the solution. To access the on-demand scheduling, go to familyhealthcareofsiouxland.com and click on the link.



"Finding the right doctor and scheduling an appointment can be a time-consuming and arduous process, and it is unfortunately one that keeps patients from getting timely access to the care they need," said Tom Cox, CEO of MyHealthDirect. "We're happy to take the guess work out of it all and are looking forward to helping patients of Family Health Care of Siouxland have a better experience."



About MyHealthDirect

MyHealthDirect, a leading provider of digital care coordination solutions, partners with many of the nation's largest health systems and health plans to make it easy for people to access healthcare. Our intuitive technology guides consumers to the right care and enables real-time scheduling through any access channel: on the web, in call centers, and in provider offices. Through our consultative services, we bring insights and actionable analytics to our customers, improving outcomes and enhancing the patient experience. Learn more at myhealthdirect.com.

Carolyn Edwards MyHealthDirect 3217951952 cedwards@myhealthdirect.com

