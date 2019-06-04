Vinculum and ScientiaMobile Announce a Strategic Partnership to Deliver Faster Websites for eCommerce

Expands Presence for Faster Mobile Experience in India and Beyond

/EIN News/ -- RESTON, Virginia and NOIDA, India, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vinculum Solutions, a market leader in omnichannel retail technology, and ImageEngine by ScientiaMobile, an image optimization solution for businesses, announce a strategic partnership providing eCommerce companies with faster website performance and improved eCommerce operations. Vinculum extends their product offering with best-in-class products which enhance the productivity offered by technology, speed-to-market and user experience for their customers. As part of this initiative, Vinculum announces their partnership with ScientiaMobile. The two companies are now offering expanded image optimization and content delivery network (CDN) coverage to India and beyond. Together, Vinculum and ImageEngine by ScientiaMobile have a technical solution that improves customers’ mobile and desktop device user experience. ImageEngine optimizes images and content based on the mobile device used by the customer and enhances the speed and experience. This is especially important for the Indian market where smartphones are predicted to grow to 38 percent ($780.6 million) of all networked devices by 2021 according to Cisco ; and the eCommerce boom, currently at $39 billion, is expected to grow at 17.80 percent in the next few years.

Vinculum’s flagship product Vin eRetail helps brands and retailers to scale domestically and internationally with a powerful order management and fulfillment suite which includes ready integration to webstore platforms like Magento, Shopify, WooCommerce and more for over 75 marketplaces like Amazon, Flipkart, and Lazada. Vinculum will offer ImageEngine’s device-aware image CDN as an add-on to Vin eRetail to all their customers. Customers will achieve fast website loading by using ImageEngine to optimize image payload. This improved performance benefits sales conversion, lowers bounce rates, and improves search engine optimization (SEO). “We are impressed with the dramatic website acceleration ImageEngine provides,” says Venkat Nott, founder and chief executive officer, Vinculum Solutions. “It is a perfect fit for our customers who want to delight their customers with the best possible experience from first click to final delivery.”

Vinculum and ImageEngine have collaborated in the Indian market with customers to improve sales, particularly on mobile devices. ImageEngine helps to optimize images, reducing payload by up to 80 percent. ScientiaMobile founder and chief executive officer, Krishna Guda, states that, “Improving mobile web performance is a critical first step in streamlining overall eCommerce efficiency. We are thrilled to work with Vinculum who can implement a solution that optimizes the entire value chain for eCommerce players.” ImageEngine’s technical strength is derived from its integrated WURFL device detection, automatic image optimization processing, and its fully functional CDN. ImageEngine is also available on multiple platforms such as Drupal, Kentico, Magento, Magento 2, React.js, SAP Hybris, Shopify, Sitecore, Sitefinity, Webpack, WooCommerce, and Wordpress.

