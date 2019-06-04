Philips and University of Vermont Health Network sign 10-year agreement to improve patient care

/EIN News/ --

June 4, 2019



Long-term, strategic partnership builds on clinical excellence to improve care and optimize workflows for enhanced patient and staff experience

Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and Burlington, U.S. – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, and the University of Vermont (UVM) Health Network, a leading provider of quality care, today announced a long-term, strategic partnership of 10 years. The partnership, which extends an existing relationship between the two organizations, will help support staff in providing high-quality care and advance efforts to improve the health of the population in Vermont and Northern New York. Connecting the UVM Health Network with advanced digital Philips innovations like imaging systems, ultrasound, patient monitoring, and clinical informatics, the partnership will offer a comprehensive range of clinical and business solutions and consulting services. These technologies and services will help the UVM Health Network better integrate workflows for a more seamless patient experience.

The UVM Health Network provides high-quality care for patients on both sides of Lake Champlain, from the Green Mountains of Vermont to the Adirondacks of Northern New York. The six hospitals in Vermont and New York are working together as a network to ensure that patients get the right care, in the right place, at the right time – whether that care is best delivered in a physician’s office in rural Elizabethtown, or in an operating room in Burlington. The partnership with Philips will support these efforts, including the UVM Medical Center’s Robert E. and Holly D. Miller Building , where staff will rely on the latest in Philips technology to anticipate and respond to patient needs.

“By working together as a network, and relying on the most innovative technology, we will be able to provide the highest quality care to our patients in Vermont and Northern New York,” said Dr. John Brumsted, President and CEO of the UVM Health Network. “Our continued partnership with Philips will help us better understand and care for our patients, wherever they come to us. Leveraging technology helps our clinical staff provide the best care at the bedside throughout the network.”

The partnership will help create a consistent patient experience across the UVM Health Network, as well as contribute to predictability in costs. Further, the UVM Health Network will work with Philips to streamline workflows, optimize medical technology deployment, and collaborate to achieve operational excellence. This will include access to Philips technologies and services such as PerformanceBridge , which can further drive operational efficiency across modalities.

“The Philips and the UVM Health Network relationship has evolved into a true partnership with a common mission of improving people’s lives by transforming how care is delivered,” said Vitor Rocha, CEO of Philips North America. “Over the years we have built a level of trust that will allow us to work more collaboratively and understand how we can help the network break down data silos, giving staff access to information that can help them improve their already impressive level of patient care. Ultimately, we want to redefine the patient and staff experience, helping them to deliver the quality, cost-effective care their communities deserve.”

The UVM Health Network is the latest forward-thinking healthcare network to sign a long-term, strategic partnership (LSP), further cementing Philips leadership in this unique business model. Since implementing LSPs in North America, Philips has signed multiple agreements with leading health systems looking to achieve the quadruple aim.

For further information, please contact:

Silvie Casanova

Philips North America

1-781-879-0692

Silvie.casanova@philips.com



Mark Groves

Philips Group Press Office

Tel: +31 631 639 916

Email: mark.groves@philips.com



Twitter: mark_groves



About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2018 sales of EUR 18.1 billion and employs approximately 77,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter .

About the University of Vermont Health Network



The University of Vermont Health Network is an integrated system established to deliver high-quality academic medicine to every community we serve. Our partners are:

For more information visit www.UVMHealth.org or visit our Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and blog sites at www.UVMHealth.org/MedCenterSocialMedia .

