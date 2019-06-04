Strategic Collaboration between Biotage and Yingsheng on the Chinese Market for Clinical Mass Spectrometry Applications

UPPSALA, Sweden, June 04, 2019 / B3C newswire / -- Biotage AB (Biotage), (NASDAQ OMX Stockholm: BIOT.ST) is pleased to announce its strategic collaboration with Shandong Yingsheng Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (Yingsheng). Yingsheng is mainly focused on independently researching, producing and selling in vitro diagnostic reagents and medical equipment, building a genetic detection platform and mass spectrometry detection platform around metabolomics and genetics. Biotage and Yingsheng have now agreed to develop Clinical Mass Spectrometry Applications in China. Biotage will provide systems and consumables within its Analytical Chemistry portfolio to be sold by Yingsheng under its own brand and together with Yingsheng’s other products and technical solutions.

“This collaboration opens up a market not previously available to Biotage and we believe that Biotage together with Yingsheng have good opportunities to be successful in this market environment. Clinical MS detection can be used in varied applications like Vitamin, Hormone and New Born screening. MS detection owns clear advantages in sensitivity and accuracy compared to traditional methods. Due to cost, complexity and technical reasons, it was not widely available before. This new joint effort is to provide a complete solution for this market from instrument, consumable to technical solution. For Biotage particularly it is also a great possibility to strengthen our efforts in China within Analytical Chemistry. Biotage has been very successful with its product offering in Organic Chemistry over the years and we are now looking very much forward to accelerate the Analytical Chemistry activities.” says Torben Jörgensen, CEO & President Biotage.

About Biotage Biotage offers efficient separation technologies from analysis to industrial scale and high quality solutions for analytical chemistry from research to commercial analysis laboratories. Biotage’s products are used by government authorities, academic institutions, pharmaceutical companies and food manufacturers, among others. The company is headquartered in Uppsala and has offices in the US, UK, China, Japan, South Korea and India. Biotage has approx. 405 employees and had sales of 911 MSEK in 2018. Biotage is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm.

About Yingsheng Yingsheng Bio was established in 2009 as a high-tech enterprise integrating medical device research and development, production, sales and third-party medical testing services. Scientific research was carried out around genomics and metabolomics, and a domestic advanced genetic detection platform, mass spectrometry detection platform and quality control platform were built. Focusing on disease diagnosis and health assessment, the product line includes full-spectrum vitamin test kit, genetic metabolic disease screening kit, deafness gene detection kit, and full-spectrum mineral detection kit. It is the leader in one-stop solution for clinical mass spectrometry in China.

Biotage AB Torben Jörgensen CEO & President T +46 (0)18 56 59 00 T +46 (0)707 49 05 84 torben.jorgensen@biotage.com

Biotage GB Ltd. James Churchill Marketing Communications Manager Distribution Way Dyffryn Business Park Ystrad Mynach CF82 7TS United Kingdom. T +44 (0)1443 811 849. M +44 (0) 7875 484778 james.churchill@biotage.com

