UNITA wants discussion in parliament on country's basic services

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 4 - Angola's largest opposition party, UNITA, requested an urgent discussion in the National Assembly on the poor basic services in the country, the party's Whip Adalberto Costa Júnior, said on Monday.,

Speaking to the press at the end of the Conference of whips, the MP expressed concern with the fact that the issue has not yet been scheduled for discussions in the parliament.

UNITA also called for the conclusion of the debate on the local elections package and find consensus, noting that it is necessary for municipalities to serve the Angolans as a whole and not party interests.

The political group also rebuked the proposal of the revised State Budget for 2019.

