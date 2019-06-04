Itronics GOLD’n GRO Fertilizer Sales Up 42 Percent in January-May 2019 Compared to Same Period in 2018

RENO, Nev., June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itronics Inc. (OTC:ITRO), an Innovative Greentech Fertilizer, Silver, and Mineral Producer, reported today that its January through May 2019 GOLD’n GRO fertilizer sales, are up 42 percent compared to the same months in the prior year. The fertilizer sales improvement is due to a combination of factors including increased demand within the existing customer base, new demand from addition of new retail outlets to the customer base, and expanding interest in additional GOLD’n GRO fertilizers that are in the GOLD’n GRO fertilizer product line.



“The Company sales have returned to levels not seen in many years,” said Dr. John Whitney, Itronics President. “We have greatly expanded our sales efforts and are now realizing outstanding results from those efforts. At current order rates we expect to exceed 2018 full year fertilizer sales in June. We are expecting that sales will continue at higher levels in the second half of the year, reducing the seasonality of the business and greatly expanding annual sales levels.”

This year Itronics is conducting field trials to evaluate the ability of the GOLD’n GRO fertilizers to provide improved nutrient uptake by certain crops compared to competing fertilizers. Results for these trials are now being received and are very positive. The Company is expecting that as this information is distributed to the customer base, it will lead to further increases in sales. Over the years field testing has also demonstrated meaningful crop yield improvement.

“Improvement in nutrient uptake increases crop quality and yield which is important to our distributor and its customers,” said Dr. John Whitney, Itronics President. “Existing customers come back every year. These loyal customers and new ones are fueling our growth.”

Information about GOLD’n GRO fertilizers is available on its website at www.goldngro.com, or by calling 1-800-368-1865.

About Itronics

Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, Itronics Inc. is a “Creative Green Technology” Company which produces GOLD’n GRO specialty liquid fertilizers, silver bullion, and silver-bearing glass. The Company’s goal is to achieve profitable green technology driven organic growth in specialty GOLD’n GRO fertilizers, silver, zinc, and minerals. The Company’s technologies maximize the recovery and uses of metals and minerals and by doing this maximize sustainability.

Through its subsidiary, Itronics Metallurgical, Inc., Itronics is the only company with a fully permitted “Beneficial Use Photochemical, Silver, and Water Recycling” plant in the United States that converts 100 percent of the spent photoliquids into GOLD’n GRO liquid fertilizers, silver bullion, and silver bearing glass. This is internationally recognized award winning “Zero Waste” Technology. The Company is developing a portfolio of environmentally beneficial “Zero waste” processing and mining technologies. Itronics has received numerous domestic and international awards that recognize its ability to successfully use chemical science and engineering to create and implement new environmentally green recycling and fertilizer technologies.

The Company's environmentally friendly award winning GOLD'n GRO liquid fertilizers, which are extensively used in agriculture, can be used for lawns and houseplants, and are available at the Company's "e-store" on Amazon.Com. Due to expanded retail customer interest, GOLD'n GRO fertilizer may now be purchased in Reno, Nevada at the "Buy Nevada First Gift Shop" at 4001 S. Virginia St.

Follow Itronics on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/itronicsinc

Follow Itronics on Twitter: https://twitter.com/itronicsinc

VISIT OUR WEB SITE: http:// www.itronics.com

("Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains or may contain forward-looking statements such as statements regarding the Company's growth and profitability, growth strategy, liquidity and access to public markets, operating expense reduction, and trends in the industry in which the Company operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in risks, uncertainties or assumptions underlying or affecting such statements, or for prospective events that may have a retroactive effect.)

Contact:

Paul Knopick

888-795-6336





/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.