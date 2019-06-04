Japanese Managed Security Services Market 2019-2022: Increasing Shift to the Cloud and from CAPEX to OPEX

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japanese Managed Security Services Market, Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2017, the Japanese MSS market witnessed a healthy growth of 7.6% on a YoY basis. The Japanese MSS market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 10.9% by 2022. The Japanese market continued to be the largest contributor in APAC, accounting for 32.3% of the market share in the APAC region.



CPE-based management/monitoring service (MMS) segment contributed to a majority of the share in 2017, with a YoY growth of 6.6%. While the HSS segment led the Japanese MSS market with a higher growth than MMS on a YoY basis, even though, its revenue contribution was smaller than MMS.



Currently, organizations are increasing the deployment of mobile devices to improve their working efficiency and flexibility. This will be a new area of consideration for cybersecurity.



Some of the key players in the Japanese MSS market include NRI Secure, NTT, IBM, LAC, MBSD, and Unisys. The top three players in the market captured a share of 25.0%. There are both local and global MSSPs operating in the Japanese market.



In terms of verticals, BFSI was the top spender in 2017, accounting for a market share of 28.2% among verticals. Manufacturing and government verticals were the other key spenders in the Japanese MSS market.



Japan is expected to be the largest MSS revenue contributor in the APAC region over the next five years. MMS is expected to be the major revenue contributing segment until the end of the forecast period.



The Tokyo Olympic Games will be the key driver for the uptake of MSS solutions across Japanese enterprises. In the past, several countries that hosted the Olympic Games - England in 2012; Brazil in 2016; and Korea in 2018 - witnessed, cyberattacks from hackers. Thus, Japanese enterprises are expected to spend more on cyber protection in the coming years.



The lack of cybersecurity talent across Japanese enterprises will also drive the MSS market in Japan.



Cybersecurity investment is not only specific to IT environment. Cyberattacks are also increasing in the Operational Technology (OT) environment. Therefore, offering MSS in the OT environment is expected to increase the demand during the next five years. However, awareness in the OT security is still at a nascent stage, so Japanese MSSPs need to provide more educational seminars/hold events related to OT security.

Another area that is set to emerge is cybersecurity for IoT deployment across industries. This will mainly be seen in manufacturing and industrial verticals which will drive IoT MSS.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

Market Definitions

Managed Security Services Types

Market Overview - Definitions

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Segmentation

Research Scope

Geographical Coverage

2. Forecasts and Trends

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Percent Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Segment

3. Market Share and Competitive Analysis

Competitive Analysis

Competitive Environment

4. Growth Opportunities and Call to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Outsourcing of Security Operations

Growth Opportunity 2 - Increasing Shift to the Cloud and from CAPEX to OPEX

Growth Opportunity 3 - Large Enterprises' Preference for Insourcing

Growth Opportunity 4 - Increasing Demand for Advanced Security Services

4 Major Growth Opportunities

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

5. Managed Security Services - Vendor Analysis

Availability and Completeness of Managed Security Services Offerings

Country/Region Legend for Security Operation Centers

NTT

NRI Secure

6. Other Notable Managed Security Service Providers

LAC

NEC

List of Security Services and Vendor Partnerships

List of MSSP Pricing Models in APAC

7. The Last Word

3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

8. Appendix

