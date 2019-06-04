Strongbridge Biopharma plc Strengthens Senior Leadership Team with Key Promotion and Appointment

Scott Wilhoit Promoted to Chief Commercial Officer



Marcy Nanus Appointed Vice President of Corporate Affairs

DUBLIN, Ireland and TREVOSE, Pa., June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strongbridge Biopharma plc, (Nasdaq: SBBP), a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with significant unmet needs, today announced the promotion of Scott Wilhoit to chief commercial officer. Scott previously served as senior vice president of global market access, patient services and advocacy. The Company also announced the appointment of Marcy Nanus to vice president of corporate affairs, effective June 3, 2019. In this newly created role, Marcy will lead the Company’s investor and media relations, as well as corporate, product and internal communications.

“Scott and Marcy are proven leaders in their respective areas of expertise and will provide great depth to our senior leadership team as we continue to grow KEVEYIS® (dichlorphenamide) and prepare for the potential approval and launch of RECORLEV™ (levoketoconazole) for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome. Scott’s significant commercial leadership experience focused on orphan disease products will be critical in continuing to successfully build a multi-product rare disease Company,” said Matthew Pauls, president and chief executive officer of Strongbridge Biopharma. “Marcy’s knowledge of capital markets, experience in strategic communications and strong relationships with the financial community will be instrumental as we seek to continue to create value and raise visibility with our key audiences and stakeholders.”

Scott has more than 30 years of industry experience, focused mainly on commercializing therapeutics for rare diseases. He joined Strongbridge in January 2017 and played a key leadership role in transforming the Company into a commercial entity by preparing and launching both KEVEYIS® and MACRILEN™ (macimorelin). Prior to joining Strongbridge, Scott served in senior commercial roles at Marathon Pharmaceuticals, PTC Therapeutics, NPS Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals. As chief commercial officer of Strongbridge, Scott will lead the global commercialization efforts for Strongbridge’s rare neuromuscular and rare endocrine franchises. Scott will continue to serve on the executive leadership team and report to Matthew Pauls.

Marcy joins Strongbridge with 15 years of experience in the healthcare industry. Prior to Strongbridge, she was a managing director at the Solebury Trout Group, where she advised more than 70 biopharmaceutical companies on corporate strategy, investor relations, communications, and capital market transactions. Marcy holds a bachelor’s of business administration in finance, and consulting and venture management from Emory University’s Goizueta School of Business and serves on the national board of directors for the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation. Marcy will join the executive leadership team and report to Matthew Pauls.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with significant unmet needs. Strongbridge’s rare endocrine franchise includes RECORLEV™ (levoketoconazole), a cortisol synthesis inhibitor currently being studied in Phase 3 clinical studies for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome, and veldoreotide extended release, a pre-clinical next-generation somatostatin analog being investigated for the treatment of acromegaly and potential additional applications in other conditions amenable to somatostatin receptor activation. Both RECORLEV and veldoreotide have received orphan drug designation from the FDA and the European Medicines Agency. The Company’s rare neuromuscular franchise includes KEVEYIS® (dichlorphenamide), the first and only FDA-approved treatment for hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. KEVEYIS has orphan drug exclusivity in the United States.

