Primoris Services Corporation Announces Pipeline Awards Valued Over $23 Million

DALLAS, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM) (“Primoris” or “Company”) today announced two new pipeline awards with a combined value over $23 million. The contracts were secured by Primoris Field Services, part of the Pipeline & Underground segment.



The awards are for two pump stations in West Texas for a major energy customer. The scope of work includes complete civil, mechanical, electrical instrumentation and setting of equipment and final site restoration.

Work is scheduled to commence in the second quarter of 2019 and to be completed in the first quarter of 2020.

ABOUT PRIMORIS

Founded in 1960, Primoris, through various subsidiaries, has grown to become one of the largest publicly traded specialty construction and infrastructure companies in the United States. Serving diverse end-markets, Primoris provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, state departments of transportation, and other customers. Growing both organically and through acquisitions, the Company’s national footprint now extends nearly nationwide and into Canada. For additional information, please visit www.prim.com .

