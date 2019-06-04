FTI Consulting Appoints Colleen Hsia as Americas Head of Financial Services for the Strategic Communications Segment

WASHINGTON, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Colleen Hsia as a Senior Managing Director and Americas Head of Financial Services in the Strategic Communications segment. She will be based in New York City and report to Brian Kennedy, the segment’s Head of the Americas.



/EIN News/ -- In her role as Americas Head of Financial Services, Ms. Hsia will lead a multidisciplinary team advising clients on matters of corporate reputation, public affairs, financial communications and crisis communications — helping them navigate through a constantly changing environment of financial regulations and enforcement actions, litigation threats, and economic and competitive challenges. She will work closely with industry experts in the United States and across FTI Consulting’s international network.

“Colleen brings nearly two decades of hands-on industry experience and exceptional subject-matter expertise, which will undoubtedly benefit our clients as they face complex business opportunities and challenges during a time of increasing regulatory scrutiny, vocal and active shareholder bases, and game-changing technological advancements,” said Mr. Kennedy. “She is also an entrepreneur at heart, and we look forward to having her on our senior leadership team as we continue to grow and expand our business.”



Ms. Hsia is a financial services veteran with global business development and marketing experience across diverse disciplines — asset management, alternatives, trading and liquidity, and investment banking. Before joining FTI Consulting, she served as Global Head of Marketing at Jane Street, a quantitative trading firm and liquidity provider.

Ms. Hsia also spent seven years at BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager. She served as Head of Investment Content, as well as Head of Institutional Marketing and Head of iShares Marketing in the Asia Pacific region. In New York, Ms. Hsia managed exchange-traded funds (“ETF”) product strategy for factor and fixed income ETFs for the 400-plus person U.S. wealth advisory sales force — from product development to client segmentation and messaging.

Additionally, Ms. Hsia has extensive experience in the hedge fund industry. She spent seven years at Magnitude Capital, a fund of hedge funds she helped grow from its early days to a multi-billion-dollar business as Senior Vice President and Head of Business Development. She sits on the New York City Executive Board of the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (“CAIA”) Association and is an active facilitator of the group’s fintech and cryptocurrency discussions.

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Hsia said, “The financial services industry is at an exciting inflection point. Regulatory landscapes are shifting; capital markets are evolving; data and technological innovation are democratizing trading and investing. The industry looks vastly different today than it did 10 years ago, and the same will be true in another 10 years. During such a time of change, I look forward to leading an elite team that is widely respected for its integrated approach to client counsel. With its global footprint and deep bench of experts, FTI Consulting is uniquely equipped to help clients build and fortify their businesses.”

Ms. Hsia graduated with Honors from Columbia College and earned Master of Business Administration degrees from both Columbia Business School and London Business School. She was selected as a Columbia Social Enterprise Fellow for her work at a Cambodian nonprofit and is also a Board Member of Futures and Options, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering New York City’s underprivileged youth.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 4,700 employees located in 28 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.03 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2018. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.

555 12th Street NW

Washington, DC 20004

+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:

Mollie Hawkes

+1.617.747.1791

mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:

Matthew Bashalany

+1.617.897.1545

matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com



