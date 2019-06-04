Momenta Pharmaceuticals to Webcast Presentation at the Goldman Sachs 40th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTA), a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel biologic therapeutics to treat rare immune-mediated diseases, today announced that Craig Wheeler, President and CEO, will present at the Goldman Sachs 40th Annual Global Healthcare Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 8:40 a.m. PT (11:40 a.m. ET).



A webcast of the presentation will be available live on the “Investors” section of the company’s website located at www.momentapharma.com. A replay of the presentation will be posted on the Momenta website approximately one hour after the event.

About Momenta

Momenta is a biotechnology company with a validated innovative scientific platform focused on discovering and developing novel therapeutics to treat rare, immune-mediated diseases and advancing its late stage biosimilar portfolio. The Company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Forward-Looking Statement Statements in this press release regarding management's future expectations, beliefs, intentions, goals, strategies, plans or prospects, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements about the use efficacy, safety, tolerability, convenience and commercial potential of our product candidates, including their potential as best-in-class agents. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "believe," "continue," “plan to”, "potential," "will," and other similar words or expressions, or the negative of these words or similar words or expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, including the risk of the unpredictable nature of early stage development efforts for our product candidates; safety, efficacy or tolerability problems with our product candidates; unexpected adverse clinical trial results; and those referred to under the section "Risk Factors" in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as other documents that may be filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of such risks, uncertainties and factors, the Company's actual results may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements discussed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. The Company is providing the information in this press release as of this date and assumes no obligations to update the information included in this press release or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Patty Eisenhaur

Momenta Pharmaceuticals

1-617-395-5189

IR@momentapharma.com

