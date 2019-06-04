Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Digital Holography Market Research 2019: By manufacturers, Type & Applications, Global status and Forecast 2013-2023

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Digital Holography -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Holography Industry

Description

A charge-coupled device (CCD) camera is used in digital holography technology to record a digital hologram of objects. The recorded information is then transferred to a computer and analyzed to form 3D images, which are used to examine and evaluate the objects with greater accuracy. In general, the technology is used to produce realistic 3D images of 2D objects. As of now, digital holography is mostly used by advertisers. Retailers, event managers, and even restaurants are using this technology to add an element of fun, interest and value to products and services. Holographic displays can be done using projection screens and kiosks. One of the reasons for using holographs is that it is unique and hard to replicate. 

The retail industry is the biggest user of digital holography. Mannequins and people are slowly being phased out as holograms can be used to greet customers and also help them find their way through the store and product range. Holograms are expected to be a cost effective solution with advances in technology. Brick and mortar retailers can compete with online giants to some extent with the use of holograms. One reason that holographic displays are popular with retailers is the fact that they last a long time and can be utilized effectively through their lifespan. 

The Americas dominated this market and accounted for largest share of the market. Holographic technology is used quite a bit in the retail and healthcare sectors. One of the biggest advantages of using this technology is that it engages an audience very effectively. Retailers find that they don’t need to spend a lot of money on print material to keep customers updated on sales and other information. 

This report focuses on the global Digital Holography status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Holography development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 

Eon Reality, Inc. 
Geola Digital uab 
Holoxica Limited 
Jasper Display (JDC) 
LEIA Inc 
Light Logics Holography and Optics Pvt Ltd 
Lyncee TEC SA 
Musion Das Hologram Ltd. 
Ovizio Imaging Systems NV/SA 
Realview Imaging Ltd. 
Zebra Imaging, Inc.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4084068-global-digital-holography-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
In-Line Gabor 
Off-Axis Holography 
Other Techniques

Market segment by Application, split into 
Digital holographic displays 
Others (digital holographic microscopy and holographic televisions or telepresence)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Digital Holography status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Digital Holography development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 
1.1 Study Scope 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Players Covered 
1.4 Market Analysis by Type 
1.4.1 Global Digital Holography Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025) 
1.4.2 In-Line Gabor 
1.4.3 Off-Axis Holography 
1.4.4 Other Techniques 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Digital Holography Market Share by Application (2014-2025) 
1.5.2 Digital holographic displays 
1.5.3 Others (digital holographic microscopy and holographic televisions or telepresence) 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends 
2.1 Digital Holography Market Size 
2.2 Digital Holography Growth Trends by Regions 
2.2.1 Digital Holography Market Size by Regions (2014-2025) 
2.2.2 Digital Holography Market Share by Regions (2014-2019) 
2.3 Industry Trends 
2.3.1 Market Top Trends 
2.3.2 Market Drivers 
2.3.3 Market Opportunities

.....

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4084068-global-digital-holography-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

12 International Players Profiles 
12.1 Eon Reality, Inc. 
12.1.1 Eon Reality, Inc. Company Details 
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.1.3 Digital Holography Introduction 
12.1.4 Eon Reality, Inc. Revenue in Digital Holography Business (2014-2019) 
12.1.5 Eon Reality, Inc. Recent Development 
12.2 Geola Digital uab 
12.2.1 Geola Digital uab Company Details 
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.2.3 Digital Holography Introduction 
12.2.4 Geola Digital uab Revenue in Digital Holography Business (2014-2019) 
12.2.5 Geola Digital uab Recent Development 
12.3 Holoxica Limited 
12.4 Jasper Display (JDC) 
12.5 LEIA Inc 
12.6 Light Logics Holography and Optics Pvt Ltd 
12.7 Lyncee TEC SA 
12.8 Musion Das Hologram Ltd. 
12.9 Ovizio Imaging Systems NV/SA 
12.10 Realview Imaging Ltd. 
12.11 Zebra Imaging, Inc.

Continued...            

 

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us)  Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)

NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
646-845-9349 (US), +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
email us here
["facebook", "twitter", "linkedin"]
{"facebook"=>"", "twitter"=>"", "linkedin"=>""}

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, IT Industry, Retail, Technology


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
646-845-9349 (US), +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
Share This Story
Company Details
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers,
Pune
411028
India
+1 646 845-9349/ +44-208-133-9346/ +1 339 368 6938
Visit Newsroom
About

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

More From This Author
Identity and Access Global Market By Technology, Share, Size, Opportunity Analysis And Forecast To 2025
Portable Power Bank Market By Technology, Share, Size, Opportunity Analysis And Forecast To 2025
Tequila Global Market By CAGR, Technology, Share, Size, Opportunity Analysis And Forecast To 2025
View All Stories From This Author