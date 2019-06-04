Digital Holography Market Research 2019: By manufacturers, Type & Applications, Global status and Forecast 2013-2023

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Digital Holography -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

A charge-coupled device (CCD) camera is used in digital holography technology to record a digital hologram of objects. The recorded information is then transferred to a computer and analyzed to form 3D images, which are used to examine and evaluate the objects with greater accuracy. In general, the technology is used to produce realistic 3D images of 2D objects. As of now, digital holography is mostly used by advertisers. Retailers, event managers, and even restaurants are using this technology to add an element of fun, interest and value to products and services. Holographic displays can be done using projection screens and kiosks. One of the reasons for using holographs is that it is unique and hard to replicate.

The retail industry is the biggest user of digital holography. Mannequins and people are slowly being phased out as holograms can be used to greet customers and also help them find their way through the store and product range. Holograms are expected to be a cost effective solution with advances in technology. Brick and mortar retailers can compete with online giants to some extent with the use of holograms. One reason that holographic displays are popular with retailers is the fact that they last a long time and can be utilized effectively through their lifespan.

The Americas dominated this market and accounted for largest share of the market. Holographic technology is used quite a bit in the retail and healthcare sectors. One of the biggest advantages of using this technology is that it engages an audience very effectively. Retailers find that they don’t need to spend a lot of money on print material to keep customers updated on sales and other information.

This report focuses on the global Digital Holography status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Holography development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Eon Reality, Inc.

Geola Digital uab

Holoxica Limited

Jasper Display (JDC)

LEIA Inc

Light Logics Holography and Optics Pvt Ltd

Lyncee TEC SA

Musion Das Hologram Ltd.

Ovizio Imaging Systems NV/SA

Realview Imaging Ltd.

Zebra Imaging, Inc.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

In-Line Gabor

Off-Axis Holography

Other Techniques

Market segment by Application, split into

Digital holographic displays

Others (digital holographic microscopy and holographic televisions or telepresence)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Digital Holography status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Digital Holography development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Digital Holography Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 In-Line Gabor

1.4.3 Off-Axis Holography

1.4.4 Other Techniques

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Digital Holography Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Digital holographic displays

1.5.3 Others (digital holographic microscopy and holographic televisions or telepresence)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Digital Holography Market Size

2.2 Digital Holography Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Digital Holography Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Digital Holography Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

.....

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Eon Reality, Inc.

12.1.1 Eon Reality, Inc. Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Digital Holography Introduction

12.1.4 Eon Reality, Inc. Revenue in Digital Holography Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Eon Reality, Inc. Recent Development

12.2 Geola Digital uab

12.2.1 Geola Digital uab Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Digital Holography Introduction

12.2.4 Geola Digital uab Revenue in Digital Holography Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Geola Digital uab Recent Development

12.3 Holoxica Limited

12.4 Jasper Display (JDC)

12.5 LEIA Inc

12.6 Light Logics Holography and Optics Pvt Ltd

12.7 Lyncee TEC SA

12.8 Musion Das Hologram Ltd.

12.9 Ovizio Imaging Systems NV/SA

12.10 Realview Imaging Ltd.

12.11 Zebra Imaging, Inc.

