LoRa Alliance™ Expands LoRaWAN® Device Certification Program to Ensure Quality of Millions of Connected IoT Devices

New LoRaWAN® Certification Test Tool Pretests Devices, Saving Members Time and Money to Improve Device Reliability and Achieve Certification

BERLIN, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The LoRa Alliance ™, the global association of companies backing the open LoRaWAN ® protocol for the Internet of Things (IoT) low-power wide-area networks (LPWANs), announced today that it has significantly expanded its LoRaWAN certification program. The enhanced certification testing suite meets the requirements of LoRaWAN network operators and assures end users that certified devices have the required quality and range to work on any network out of the box.



/EIN News/ -- “LoRaWAN is the de facto LPWAN industry standard,” said Donna Moore, CEO and Chairwoman of the LoRa Alliance. “A key role of the LoRa Alliance is to ensure that all LoRaWAN devices pass a comprehensive and rigorous test suite and deliver the quality and performance expected by installers and end users alike. With millions of LoRaWAN devices in the field and deployment rapidly scaling, the LoRaWAN CertifiedCM mark provides confidence to the market that devices will perform as intended.”

The enhanced certification program offers benefits for device manufacturers, network operators and end customers. Device manufacturers will save time and expense by undergoing a single certification process that covers conformance, interoperability and RF testing. Network operators no longer need to perform additional network testing on LoRaWAN Certified devices. Finally, end users are assured that a device will deliver the expected performance.

“European LoRaWAN network operators recently mandated that only LoRaWAN CertifiedCM devices can be used on their networks, underscoring robustness of our device testing and certification program,” said Moore. “Further, this mandate is a key indicator of the maturity of the LoRaWAN protocol and market desire for devices that carry the LoRaWAN CertifiedCM mark of quality and brand promise.”

New LoRaWAN Certified Test Tool Now Available

To further accelerate the certification process, the LoRa Alliance also introduced a significant new member benefit, the LoRaWAN Certification Test Tool (LCTT). LCTT is a precertification testing tool designed for use at a device manufacturer’s own facility to pretest and prove a device design before shipping it for formal certification testing. This benefits members by allowing full testing and regression testing of their device at their location, saving time and money by allowing them to debug and finalize their designs prior to starting the formal certification process. With an initial release this week for testing in specific regions, full global availability of LCTT is anticipated in the coming months for LoRa Alliance members.

LoRaWAN Live! in Berlin, Thursday, June 13, 2019

More information about the Collective LoRaWAN® Device Qualification Program (CLDQP) operator mandate can be found here , and the LoRaWAN Certification program and LCTT will be discussed at length Thursday June 13 during LoRaWAN Live! Open to the public, the event takes place from 9:00 to 19:00 on June 13 in the Hotel Palace Berlin (Budapester Straße 45, 10787 Berlin). The full program of technical and business presentations, as well as hands-on workshops, is online here . Limited space is still available, and interested parties can register here .

About LoRa Alliance

The LoRa Alliance is an open, nonprofit association that has become one of the largest and fastest-growing alliances in the technology sector since its inception in 2015. Its members closely collaborate and share expertise to develop and promote the LoRaWAN® protocol, which is the de facto global standard for secure, carrier-grade IoT LPWAN connectivity. LoRaWAN has the technical flexibility to address a broad range of IoT applications, both static and mobile, and a robust LoRaWAN Certification program to guarantee that devices perform as specified. The LoRaWAN protocol has been deployed by more than 100 major mobile network operators globally, and connectivity is available in more than 140 countries, with continual expansion.

LoRa Alliance™, LoRaWAN® and LoRaWAN CertifiedCM are trademarks of the LoRa Alliance.

