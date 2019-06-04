Green Thumb Industries (GTI) Announces Conference Participation for June 2019

CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (GTI) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of the retail chain Rise™, today announced that its executive team will participate in the following conferences in June 2019:



/EIN News/ -- Piper Consumer Conference, New York, June 6: GTI Founder and CEO Ben Kovler will participate in a panel discussion and one-on-one meetings.

Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference, Boston, June 11: GTI Founder and CEO Ben Kovler will present at 4:10 pm ET. The webcast will be available in the Investor section of GTI’s website at GTIgrows.com and accessible for on-demand replay for 30 days. Kovler will also participate in a panel discussion and one-on-one meetings.

MJBizCon Next, New Orleans, June 13: GTI Chief Strategy Officer Jennifer Dooley will participate in a panel discussion on “Creating Strategic Partnerships.”

Roth Conference, London, June 18: GTI Head of Capital Markets Andy Grossman will participate in a panel discussion and one-on-one meetings.

About Green Thumb Industries:

Green Thumb Industries (GTI), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, is dedicated to providing dignified access to cannabis while giving back to the communities in which they serve. GTI manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, and Beboe, among others. The company also owns and operates a rapidly growing national chain of retail cannabis stores called Rise™. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, GTI has 11 manufacturing facilities, licenses for 76 retail locations and operations across 12 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, GTI employs approximately 800 people and serves thousands of patients and customers each year. GTI was named a Best Workplace 2018 by Crain’s Chicago Business. More information is available at GTIgrows.com.

Investor Contact: Media Contact: Jennifer Dooley Linda Marsicano Chief Strategy Officer VP, Corporate Communications InvestorRelations@gtigrows.com lmarsicano@gtigrows.com 310-622-8257 773-354-2004

