ZINFI Partner Portal Helps DataNet Internacional Launch Multiple Email Campaigns to Generate Awareness of Genesys Solutions in Costa Rica

Genesys Reseller Quickly Incorporates Partner Portal into Its Marketing Workflow

SAN FRANCISCO, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZINFI Technologies, Inc ., a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions, today announced that Costa Rica-based DataNet Internacional, a reseller of communications systems from Genesys, has adopted the ZINFI-powered Genesys partner marketing portal to generate awareness of its Genesys product line and automate its marketing communications.



/EIN News/ -- The partner marketing portal is helping DataNet educate prospects about cloud services and the value of Genesys solutions in a region where cloud technology is still relatively new. DataNet is a member of the Genesys Partner Network, and is a reseller of the Genesys PureCloudâ and PureConnectä customer experience solutions. The partner marketing portal is a key component of ZINFI’s industry-leading suite of integrated channel marketing automation solutions. This includes partner relationship management (PRM), partner marketing management (PMM) and partner sales management (PSM).

Through the portal, Genesys provides its partners with an extensive library of marketing and sales assets, including customizable and co-brandable email campaigns that provide prospects with up-to-date information about specific products and their benefits. DataNet has run an estimated 12 campaigns over the last several months and has found its marketing processes are now much more efficient by leveraging the assets in the portal. “We used to send emails individually—person-by-person,” says Irene Salas, Commercial Director at DataNet. “Now, I can send email to an entire list, which saves me a lot of time and effort. It’s also great to easily access all the Genesys materials and updates directly from the portal.”

DataNet quickly incorporated the partner portal into their marketing workflow, and Salas says she can customize Genesys campaigns and send them to prospect lists in less than 10 minutes. She is also using tools in the portal to segment DataNet’s database of prospects and analyze campaign performance by industry sector. Salas notes the ZINFI portal is “very functional” and “very easy to use.” “It has a standard step-by-step process that shows you exactly what you need to do to execute campaigns.”

For more information about DataNet’s use of ZINFI technology and the Genesys partner portal, click here.

In 2018, ZINFI received recognition for its channel marketing automation leadership in two separate analyst reports from Forrester Research. Most recently, ZINFI was named a leader in The Forrester WaveTM: Partner Relationship Management, Q4 2018 report , earning 13 perfect (5.0) scores for a broad range of specific evaluation criteria. Forrester cited ZINFI’s horizontal approach to the market and its “strong engineering pedigree,” noting that “ZINFI’s PRM solution provides robust global capabilities with excellent functionality, flexibility through a modular approach, and infinite customizations for complex channel environments.” Earlier in 2018, ZINFI was named a leader in The Forrester WaveTM: Through-Channel Marketing Automation, Q2 2018 report , which praised the “robust functionality, modularity, and customizations” of ZINFI’s Unified Channel Management (UCM) platform—the only solution in the marketplace developed as a native platform for complete integration of partner relationship management (PRM), partner marketing management (PMM) and partner sales management (PSM).

To access more information about ZINFI’s Partner Relationship Management platform or to download a copy of ZINFI’s best practices guide on Partner Relationship Management , please visit our website at https://www.zinfi.com/ . You can also follow ZINFI Technologies on LinkedIn and at the ZINFI Channel Marketing Best Practices blog .

About ZINFI Technologies

ZINFI Technologies, Inc. the leader in Unified Channel Management (UCM) innovation, enables vendors and their channel partners to achieve profitable growth predictably and rapidly on a worldwide level. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA and founded by channel veterans with extensive global channel management experience, we at ZINFI see an immense opportunity to build high-performing sales channels by deploying an easy-to-use, comprehensive and innovative state-of-the-art SaaS Unified Channel Management automation platform that streamlines and manages the entire partner lifecycle through three core state-of-the-art SaaS applications—partner relationship management, channel marketing management and channel sales management. In 26 countries, these three core UCM SaaS applications are locally supported by ZINFI’s global marketing services team members.

About DataNet Internacional

DataNet has a long history and experience in next-generation communication systems. Our lasting presence in the Central American market is based on our unconditional commitment to customer service. This is why we have enjoyed the allegiance of renowned clients for more than 20 years, and why they still ask for our advice to help solve their business problems. Visit us at http://www.datanetsite.com/web/ .

